Bolivian forces kill 5 protesters

Backers of former Bolivian President Evo Morales crouch as tear gas fired by police officers billows around them Friday in La Paz, the capital. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1116bolivia/

SACABA, Bolivia -- Bolivian security forces clashed with supporters of former President Evo Morales in a central town Friday, leaving at least five people dead, dozens more injured and escalating the challenge to the country's interim government to restore stability.

Hospital director Guadalberto Lara told The Associated Press that most of the dead and injured in the town of Sacaba had bullet wounds. Witnesses said police opened fire on protesters calling for the return of Morales from exile in Mexico.

"It's very unfortunate," Lara said, calling it the worst violence he's seen in his 30-year career.

Thousands of largely indigenous protesters, many coca leaf growers, had gathered peacefully in Sacaba in the morning. But fighting began when many tried to cross a military checkpoint near the city of Cochabamba, where Morales' supporters and foes have clashed for weeks.

Morales, who has been granted asylum in Mexico, said on Twitter that a "massacre" had occurred, and he described Bolivia's interim government as a dictatorship.

Bolivia's ombudsman's office said it regretted the death of five people during the joint police-military operation and called on the interim government to investigate if the security forces had acted within the constitution and international protocols on human rights.

"We express our alarm and concern over the result of an attempt to stop a demonstration by coca leaf growers from entering the city of Cochabamba," it said.

The ombudsman also demanded a thorough investigation.

"We want to remind the current government that it has said that its transition would seek the pacification of the country," it said. "However, today, the Bolivian people must lament five deaths, which add up to the 13 other ones already counted by this institution during this conflict."

In the capital of La Paz, riot police fired tear gas at rock-throwing demonstrators. Elderly people and children were caught in the violence and tried to seek shelter in businesses that had been shut behind metal sheets to protect against looters.

The violence came as Bolivia's interim leader said Morales will face possible legal charges for election fraud if he returns home, even as the ousted leader contended he is still president.

Interim President Jeanine Anez had said on Thursday that Morales would not be allowed to participate in upcoming presidential elections that are meant to heal the Andean nation's political standoff.

Morales stepped down on Sunday after nationwide protests over suspected vote-rigging in an Oct. 20 election in which he claimed to have won a fourth term in office. An Organization of American States audit of the vote found widespread irregularities.

On Thursday, Morales told The Associated Press in Mexico that while he had submitted his resignation, it was never accepted by Congress.

"I can say that I'm still president," he said.

Morales said he left because of military pressure -- the army chief had "suggested" he leave -- and threats of violence against his close collaborators.

Anez dismissed the explanation.

"Evo Morales went on his own. Nobody kicked him out," she said at a news conference.

Anez, the highest-ranking opposition official in the Senate, proclaimed herself president, saying every person in the line of succession ahead of her -- all of them Morales backers -- had resigned. The country's Constitutional Court issued a statement backing her claim that she didn't need to be confirmed by Congress, a body controlled by Morales' Movement Toward Socialism party.

Information for this article was contributed by Carlos Valdez and Paola Flores of The Associated Press.

