CARLISLE 50, ENGLAND 38

CARLISLE -- The Bison (7-3) scored touchdowns on both sides of the ball to edge the Lions (5-6).

Freshman Jason Sullivan had a 67-yard rushing touchdown for Carlisle early in the second half. A touchdown by senior Will Carter followed by a two-point conversation tied the game at 38-38 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Collin Jinks returned an interception for a touchdown for the Bison.

Sports on 11/16/2019