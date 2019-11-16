CARLISLE 50, ENGLAND 38
CARLISLE -- The Bison (7-3) scored touchdowns on both sides of the ball to edge the Lions (5-6).
Freshman Jason Sullivan had a 67-yard rushing touchdown for Carlisle early in the second half. A touchdown by senior Will Carter followed by a two-point conversation tied the game at 38-38 in the fourth quarter.
Junior Collin Jinks returned an interception for a touchdown for the Bison.
