DIERKS 34, HACKETT 6
HACKETT — Konnor Shelton rushed for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries to lead Dierks (7-4) past Hackett (8-3).
Chandler Lowery added 85 yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 carries for the Outlaws.
Dierks earned its first playoff victory since 2013 and led 20-0 at halftime.
Sports on 11/16/2019
