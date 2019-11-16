DIERKS 34, HACKETT 6

HACKETT — Konnor Shelton rushed for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries to lead Dierks (7-4) past Hackett (8-3).

Chandler Lowery added 85 yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 carries for the Outlaws.

Dierks earned its first playoff victory since 2013 and led 20-0 at halftime.

