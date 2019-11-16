EARLE 16, MOUNTAIN PINE 14
MOUNTAIN PINE -- Earle (6-4) overcame a 14-8 halftime deficit and defeated Mountain Pine (6-5) at Stanley May Field.
Jayden Matthews returned a Red Devils fumble 35 yards to the Mountain Pine 20-yard line with 1:38 left.
Then, Jaylon Coopwood scored from one yard out and he found LeAndrew Milow for the two-point conversion and a 16-8 lead.
Collin Smith scored two rushing touchdowns for Mountain Pine.
