Collins lands revenue position

Former state Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, is shown in this file photo.

Former state Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, will start work next week in his third job in state government in the past 11 months.

Collins will return to the state Department of Finance and Administration to serve as the state's revenue commissioner, starting Tuesday, the department's secretary, Larry Walther, announced Friday.

"From responsibility for every state tax dollar collected to overseeing 134 Revenue Offices across the state, Commissioner of Revenue is a position that requires a unique skill set and leadership qualities," Walther said in a news release.

"Following careful consideration, I am confident we have someone who meets and exceeds those requirements. I'm proud to welcome Charlie to DFA," he said.

Collins will fill the vacancy created after Revenue Commissioner Walter Anger retired in September after working for the state for 29 years, said finance department spokesman Scott Hardin. Anger's salary was $149,000 a year.

Collins will be paid a salary of $134,406 a year, Hardin said.

Collins' current salary is $97,670 a year as the chief innovation officer at the state's new Department of Transformation and Shared Services, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

In January, Collins started work as the budget and policy manager at the Department of Finance and Administration with an annual salary of $95,381 a year before he moved to the transformation agency in June.

He served in the state House of Representatives from 2011-19, including a stint as chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. He was among a band of Republicans who joined forces with House Democrats to elect state Rep. Davy Carter, R-Cabot, over Rep. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, as the House speaker-designate, after Republicans gained control of the Legislature in November 2012.

As a state representative, Collins championed individual income tax cuts, the state's version of Medicaid expansion and allowing concealed handguns to be carried on college campuses. A year ago, he lost his bid for re-election to Fayetteville Democrat Denise Garner.

"Charlie brings a thorough understanding of DFA from a legislative perspective along with knowledge of the day-to-day operations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the news release issued by the Department of Finance and Administration.

"As he leads DFA's Revenue Division, his positive leadership style will be a great fit for this vital part of Arkansas' operation. I applaud Secretary Walther's decision to add Charlie to the DFA leadership team," the Republican governor said.

Prior to his work in state government, Collins worked for several Fortune 500 companies, according to the finance department. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master's degree in quantitative economics from George Washington University.

Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said Friday in an interview that Collins was very knowledgeable and "a quick study" as a legislator.

"He's very capable and I think he'll do a good job in that role," he said.

Metro on 11/16/2019