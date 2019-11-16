Georgia-Auburn showdown sports old-school feel

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (right) pressures Missouri quarterback Taylor Powell (5) of Fayetteville during the first half of the Bulldogs’ victory over the Tigers last week in Athens, Ga. The No. 4 Bulldogs’ defense could figure prominently again today if they hope to beat No. 12 Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

AUBURN, Ala. -- Georgia and Auburn are appropriately old-school for one of the Deep South's oldest rivalries.

They run far more frequently than they throw, have terrific defenses and are especially adept at clamping down on opponents' ground games. The vintage formula has worked quite well heading into the fourth-ranked Bulldogs' visit today to the 12th-ranked Tigers.

It has worked well enough, in fact, for Georgia (8-1, 5-1) to position itself for a potential run into the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are fourth in the CFP rankings and can clinch a third consecutive SEC East title with a win over Auburn (7-2, 4-2), which has a chance to play the spoiler role against both Georgia and No. 5 Alabama.

The Tigers' only losses have been competitive games on the road to No. 11 Florida and No. 1 LSU.

"That's going to be old-fashioned SEC football," Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown said. "We're going to go out there and we're going to play SEC football. You know, there may be tricks here and there, but it's going to be straight line up and see who's got the muscle."

De'Andre Swift leads a Georgia running game that ranks fourth in the SEC. Defensively, the Bulldogs are the first FBS team in 20 years to navigate the first nine games without allowing a rushing touchdown and rank in the top five in scoring, run and total defense.

JaTarvious Whitlow had been pacing the league's No. 2 running game for Auburn and is expected to return from a knee injury that limited him to only three rushes in the past three games. The Tigers' biggest strength is a defensive line led by Brown and end Marlon Davidson.

Both offenses have stayed relatively grounded offensively in a time when even Alabama and LSU have gotten pass-happy.

"This is a team very similar to ours of being able to run the ball," Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said. "They're committed to the run and want to find different ways to do it. They've always done that well."

Georgia, which has won 14 of the last 18 meetings, has shut out three of its last four opponents since a double-overtime loss to South Carolina.

Georgia hasn't had four shutouts in a season since 1976. The three shutouts are already the Bulldogs' most since 1981. Auburn hasn't been shut out since failing to score against either Georgia or Alabama late in the 2012 season. Those games helped seal Coach Gene Chizik's fate and led to Gus Malzahn's hiring.

Both teams have a winning record on the road in a rivalry that dates back to 1892. Georgia is 16-12-2 in Auburn and the Tigers are 18-15 in Athens. This is the 124th meeting; only Wisconsin-Minnesota (128 meetings entering this season) have played more among active FBS series.

Sports on 11/16/2019