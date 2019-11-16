Sections
HECTOR 57, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 36

Today at 1:41 a.m.

LEPANTO -- Ty Day scored three rushing touchdowns to help lead visiting Hector (4-5) over East Poinsett County (6-4).

Hector quarterback Gunner Garrison tossed touchdown passes of 31 and 65 yards to complement Day's scores.

The Wildcats' defense also added a score, returning a fumble for a touchdown with 11 minutes left in the game.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Sports on 11/16/2019

HECTOR 57, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 36

