HECTOR 57, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 36
LEPANTO -- Ty Day scored three rushing touchdowns to help lead visiting Hector (4-5) over East Poinsett County (6-4).
Hector quarterback Gunner Garrison tossed touchdown passes of 31 and 65 yards to complement Day's scores.
The Wildcats' defense also added a score, returning a fumble for a touchdown with 11 minutes left in the game.
Sports on 11/16/2019
