• Bert Moore, worried that a doe that wandered into a Walmart store in Wooster, Ohio, might hurt itself or others, pinned the deer to the floor until he, another shopper and a store employee were able to guide the animal back outside, where it ran across a field and disappeared.

• Rudy Quinones, the owner of a San Antonio auto repair shop, wrote a check for $4,986 to pay off a home mortgage held by Albert Bringas, 69, the oldest of his 13 employees, freeing his longtime employee of the monthly payment so he could retire six months earlier than he had planned.

• Nathan Newell, 19, a bank teller in Bel Air, Md., accused of breaking into the home of a 79-year-old customer who had recently withdrawn a large sum of money, was fired after he was arrested, telling police that he did it because he was tired of working two jobs.

• Nguyen Nang Tinh, a Vietnamese music teacher, was sentenced to 11 years in jail for making "anti-state" social media posts that included photos, videos and comments critical of the government, as well as messages instigating demonstrations, prosecutors said.

• Bruce Bennett, a judge in Baton Rouge who suggested that a convicted rapist pay his victim $150,000 in exchange for a possibly reduced sentence, said after the victim rejected the unsolicited payment that he made the proposal to "partially empower" her to control her "economic destiny."

• Marcella Zoia, 19, recorded on video throwing a chair off a 45th-floor balcony from a downtown Toronto high-rise, is facing six months in prison after pleading guilty to mischief causing danger to life, prosecutors said.

• Kenneth Lilly, 32, of St. Paul, Minn., who pleaded guilty to a road-rage shooting where he wounded a schoolbus driver whose bus scraped Lilly's car as the driver tried to merge onto a highway during a snowstorm, was sentenced to 86 months in prison.

• Mike Adams, a supervisor in the Iowa public defender's office, resigned from his longtime side job as a police officer in Colfax after critics said his dual roles created a conflict of interest.

• Alex Flores, a 9-year-old New Mexico boy who landed a 42-pound blue catfish while fishing in the Elephant Butte Reservoir, topped his father's personal record of a 36-pound fish and later released his catch back into the reservoir after taking some photos and videos of it.

