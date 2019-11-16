LR man arrested in eatery shooting

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday afternoon, a day after police said he shot a 52-year-old man during an attempted robbery, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police arrested Roosevelt Nelson, 35, on multiple charges after investigators said 52-year-old Johnny Davis was critically wounded during an attempted armed robbery at Church's at 7621 Geyer Springs Road, according to a news release.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Thursday to a call that a shooting had occurred at the eatery, where Davis, an employee, had been shot in his torso, officer Eric Barnes said Thursday.

Barnes said Friday evening that Davis was still in critical condition at a local hospital.

Nelson was not listed in the Pulaski County jail Friday evening, and there was no arrest report yet filed at the jail.

The charges levied against Nelson have not yet been released, but a police report listed aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, theft of property and possession of firearms by certain persons as offenses.

Metro on 11/16/2019