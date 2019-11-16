MAGNET COVE 36, CLARENDON 8

MALVERN -- The Panthers (10-1) dominated the Lions (3-7) at home.

Magnet Cove freshman Julius McClellan had a 35-yard rushing touchdown, and sophomore Evin Ashcraft passed 25 yards to junior Levi Horton for a score. The Panthers also got a rushing touchdown from junior Landon Stone, and junior Alex Ordonez kicked a 36-yard field goal.

