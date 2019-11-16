McCRORY 25, CUTTER MORNING STAR 12

McCRORY -- Three first-half touchdowns was enough to propel the Jaguars (9-2) over the Eagles (6-5).

After a pair of McCrory passing touchdowns, senior Colby Lane ran for a score at the end of the first half, to put the Jagurars up 19-0.

After intermission, Cutter Morning Star returned a McCrory fumble 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 19-6.

Each team had a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

