McCRORY 25, CUTTER MORNING STAR 12
McCRORY -- Three first-half touchdowns was enough to propel the Jaguars (9-2) over the Eagles (6-5).
After a pair of McCrory passing touchdowns, senior Colby Lane ran for a score at the end of the first half, to put the Jagurars up 19-0.
After intermission, Cutter Morning Star returned a McCrory fumble 60 yards for a touchdown to make it 19-6.
Each team had a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
Sports on 11/16/2019
