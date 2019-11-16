MASTERSON ONLINE: Mysterious numbers

I awoke at 3:33 for the fourth time this month. What's going on in the quantum world of the unseen? Is there some message in the persistent patterns that seem to change periodically?

Perhaps like me, you've wakened to the illuminated bedside clock reflecting repetitive numbers time and time again. If so, let me know.

For a long while, I'd roll over to see 222 staring back. Over time, that became a steady string of 111, or even 1111, followed by 555. I always chalked these up to bizarre coincidence since nothing else seemed to explain the odd and consistent patterns.

Perhaps some statics expert could factor the odds of this happening several times in one month, then inexplicably changing to another number.

I happened across a story about this phenomenon that attempted to attach mystical significance to such repetitive numbers, not only on clocks but continuing into daily life.

For instance, I might awaken at precisely 1:11. And later that day I'd visited a friend in the hospital in room 111.

If one believes in deeper significance to inexplicable occurrences such as kismet and vivid dreams that come true, it won't be a leap of faith to also find interest in what some who dabble in such fields say is going on with these numbers.

Katherine Hurst, who reportedly operates the world's largest Law of Attraction community, has her view of what's happening with such experiences, particularly on video clocks, with six possibilities.

I agree our world has plenty of out-of-the-mainstream types willing to attach woo-woo significance to almost everything. So I can't say Katherine knows of what she analyzes. But she does address this weird phenomenon and I found her explanations interesting enough for a three-minute read.

"When you see the number 111, stop and look around yourself. Take a note of where you are, what you are doing and who you are with," Hurst writes, adding that "111 is a wake-up call from the universe, telling you to pay attention to what is happening around you. It is a positive sign. It is a confirmation that whatever you are doing at that moment is right, is meant to be."

When it comes to consecutive twos, Hurst says the number "is often associated with relationships and partnerships. When you start seeing 222 quite often, it means that it is time to start really paying attention to the people who are coming into your life (or are already part of it). It is the universe telling you that your soulmate (or someone who will play a major role in your life) is nearby." Try to reach out to new people and reconnect with your old friends.

Hurst says repeated threes represent a trinity number that often makes itself known when one needs to align their mind, body and soul. "It could be a little alert to let you know that one of the areas of your life is out of balance and you need to fix it," she says. Perhaps you've been working too hard lately and haven't had enough time to spend with loved ones, or maybe you've forgotten about everything else in your life because you're focusing too much on a new relationship. It also could be that one is failing to get sufficient sleep or vitamins.

Repeating fours refer to home and family. One should ask how loved ones are and what's transpiring in their lives. And it's a sign a person needs to remember their roots and consider making their home a more positive place.

Finally, consecutive fives indicate momentum for movement in a new direction, making sure to watch for new opportunities, ready to act when they come. Don't fear change or try to fight it. It is your time, Hurst advises. This is the time to try something new, perhaps pick up a new hobby, talk to strangers, change careers, or travel. It is the chance to turn your life around.

Hurst isn't the only one trying to explain what identical numbers mean.

Writing on Elephant Journal, Kate Rose say the signs from the universe are everywhere if we will listen and watch for them.

Under her version, consecutive ones mean one's new ideas will be realized. Twos mean thoughts can be manifested. Threes: "The Ascended Masters shower you with love." Fours mean angels surround and support you, and fives advise that changes are in progress.

Now I've never been into astronomy, numerology or hocuspocusology, although I am confident angels exist and are actively involved in life on this planet.

With all this in mind, I've developed my own interpretation of these consecutive numbers. Believe it or not, my version is 100 percent accurate.

Take heed all ye who doubt. Consecutive ones mean I will drink coffee when I arise. Twos are telling me I will visit the restroom at least twice during the night. Threes assure me I will talk at least once on the cell the next day. Fours are a sign I will eat dinner before 7, and fives offer reassurance that I will lay my head on the pillow before 10 p.m. and hopefully awake to repeat No. 1.

Incidentally, I did roll over last night (no fooling) and, through bleary eyes, saw 1234 staring back, which has left me thoroughly confused.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

Web only on 11/16/2019