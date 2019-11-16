Sections
NEWPORT 68, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 22

Today at 1:45 a.m.

NEWPORT 68, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 22

NEWPORT -- Tharon Davis' interception return early in the first quarter kicked off the scoring for the Greyhounds (9-2), but he contributed five rushing touchdowns later in Newport's victory over Yellville-Summit (2-9).

Davis finished with 186 yards rushing.

Donavan Biggers added two touchdowns, and Chris Reynolds returned a kickoff over 100 yards to close out the first half of the Greyhounds' blowout victory.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Sports on 11/16/2019

Print Headline: NEWPORT 68, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 22

