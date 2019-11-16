NEWPORT 68, YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 22
NEWPORT -- Tharon Davis' interception return early in the first quarter kicked off the scoring for the Greyhounds (9-2), but he contributed five rushing touchdowns later in Newport's victory over Yellville-Summit (2-9).
Davis finished with 186 yards rushing.
Donavan Biggers added two touchdowns, and Chris Reynolds returned a kickoff over 100 yards to close out the first half of the Greyhounds' blowout victory.
Sports on 11/16/2019
