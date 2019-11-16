Off the Wire

FILE - In this June 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Russell arrives at the NBA Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Russell says he is finally ready to be a Hall of Famer. The 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ said on Twitter on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony that comes three decades after he was first selected for the shrine at Springfield, Mass. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

SOCCER

U.S. routs Canada

Sergino Dest set up a goal in the second minute of his American competitive debut, Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the United States overwhelmed Canada early in a 4-1 CONCACAF Nations League match on Friday night. A month after Canada embarrassed the Americans with a 2-0 victory at Toronto for its first win over the Americans since 1985, Jordan Morris, Zardes and Aaron Long scored as the U.S. built a 3-0 halftime lead. Steven Vitoria cut Canada's deficit in the 72nd minute and Zardes got his 12th international goal in the 89th, capping a victory that may lessen some of the criticism of U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter and his play-from-the-back system. The U.S. (2-1) would finish ahead of Canada (3-1) to win the group and advance to the semifinals of the first CONCACAF Nations League if it beats Cuba (0-3) on Tuesday. The Americans overtook the Canadians in goal difference, plus-eight to plus-six, and Canada has completed group play. Dest started at right back, an appearance that tied him to the American program. The 18-year-old defender played in a pair of exhibitions for the U.S. in September.

NFL

Eagles sign RB Ajayi

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Jay Ajayi, bringing back a key offensive player from their Super Bowl championship team two years ago. Ajayi replaces Darren Sproles. The veteran was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a torn right hip muscle. Philadelphia's leading rusher, Jordan Howard, has a shoulder injury and is questionable when the Eagles (5-4) host New England (8-1) on Sunday. Coach Doug Pederson said Ajayi could play despite not practicing with the team. Ajayi hasn't played in the NFL since he tore an ACL last Oct. 7. He had 592 yards rushing in 10 games in 2017, including playoffs, after the Eagles acquired him from Miami midway through the season. Ajayi ran for 57 yards in Philadelphia's 41-33 victory over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

TENNIS

Nadal eliminated at ATP Finals

Defending champion Alexander Zverev secured the last semifinal spot at the ATP Finals on Friday in London, eliminating Rafael Nadal in the process. Zverev beat already eliminated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6 (4) at the O2 Arena to finish second behind Stefanos Tsitsipas in the group and set up a semifinal against Dominic Thiem. Earlier, Nadal stayed in contention by rallying to beat Tsitsipas 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5 for his second victory of the round-robin stage. But Zverev's win left him, Nadal, and Tsitispas with identical 2-1 records -- with the top-ranked Spaniard eliminated based on the tournament's tiebreaker rules. It means only one of tennis' Big Three made the semifinals as Novak Djokovic was also eliminated on Thursday. Tsitsipas will face six-time champion Roger Federer in the first semifinal today. Medvedev (0-3) had only pride to play for against Zverev and was broken in the opening game.

NBA

Russell finally accepts ring

Bill Russell finally accepted his Basketball Hall of Fame ring. The 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ said on Twitter on Friday that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony in Springfield, Mass. The 85-year-old Boston Celtics great didn't attend the induction ceremony in 1975. He said he didn't deserve to be the first black player inducted, tweeting: "I felt others before me should have that honor." His tweet mentions Chuck Cooper, who in 1950 was the first African-American player drafted by the NBA and who was inducted this year. Russell said the ceremony was attended by his wife, along with close friends and Hall of Famers Bill Walton, Ann Meyers and Alonzo Mourning.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Seton Hall placed on probation

The NCAA has placed the men's basketball program at No. 12 Seton Hall on probation for three years, taken away a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year and limited recruiting in each of the next two seasons as part of a negotiated resolution of a transfer tampering case started in 2016. Under terms of the agreement announced Friday, Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard was given a two-game suspension he has already served, and his former assistant and current St. Peter's University Coach Shaheen Halloway received a four-game suspension that has two games remaining. Seton Hall remains eligible for the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA also announced Friday Seton Hall has been fined $5,000 plus 1% of the men's basketball budget and had its scholarships reduced to a maximum of 12 in 2020-21. Willard will have to attend an NCAA rules seminar in 2020 and the program will have a two-week ban on recruiting communication this academic year and next.

Georgia Tech appeals penalties

Georgia Tech has formally appealed sanctions levied by the NCAA against its men's basketball program. The Atlantic Coast Conference school announced its notice of appeal last month and filed written arguments with the governing body on Friday. Georgia Tech is appealing a ban on postseason play this season, as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of head coach Josh Pastner's former assistants, Darryl LaBarrie, as well as an ex-friend, Ron Bell. Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA's findings and was largely cleared in the school's own investigation. In its appeal, Georgia Tech contends the penalties are based in significant part on an improper aggravating factor. It also claims the reduction of one scholarship per season over the four-year probationary period is arbitrary, and said the committee on infractions did not properly consider NCAA regulations when imposing limits on recruiting visits during home games over the next two seasons.

Former NC State player dies

Former North Carolina State basketball player Anthony Grundy died Thursday from stab wounds suffered as the result of a domestic dispute in Kentucky, authorities said. Louisville officers found Grundy, 40, injured while they were responding to a residence on Thursday evening regarding a domestic altercation, police spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Grundy later died at the University of Louisville Hospital of "multiple sharp force injuries to the body," according to a coroner's report. An investigation into Grundy's death is underway and no one has been charged, Smiley said. Grundy played for the Wolfpack from 1998 to 2002.

GOLF

Lee fires 62 at Mayakoba

Danny Lee was 10-under par through 13 holes and had to settle for a 9-under 62 on Friday for a one-shot lead in the Mayakoba Classic in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Lee shot 29 on the front nine of El Camaleon and started thinking about a sub-60 round when he birdied the par-5 13th hole. He then had a downhill birdie putt from 15 feet on the next hole. He ran that 3 feet by and missed it coming back. He finished with four pars. It gave him a one-shot lead Brendon Todd and Adam Long among early starters. The tournament finally began after heavy rain washed out Thursday. The second round is scheduled for today,.

Sports on 11/16/2019