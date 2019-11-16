Personal Space

Sarah James

Where I live: The Heights neighborhood of Little Rock with my husband, son and crazy beagle in a 1940s house that we have renovated twice now. Thankfully, we've gotten that out of our system and have no more re-dos planned.

Occupation: I am a lawyer in the General Counsel's Office for the University of Arkansas System.

My favorite space is: Our screened-in porch.

Why: It's the perfect spot to relax and gather with family and friends. The porch sits up a few feet off the ground and is surrounded by big, mature trees that make it feel a bit like being in a tree house. Our friends at Yeary Lindsey Architects -- who've helped us with both renovations -- had the idea of adding it to one side at the front of the house. They did a great job of making it look like it has always been here. The porch is connected to the dining room by French doors, so we can open the doors and seat folks at the table out there on nice days. The comfy couch and chairs make it perfect for reading and naps. The trees and screen, and the fact that it sits back from the street, make it private. But for the dog feeling like he has to bark at everything that moves, passerby can't really tell when we are out there.

If I could make one change to improve this space I would: Maybe add some space heaters for the cooler weather, but really I love it just like it is.

