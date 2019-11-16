PREP FOOTBALL Lamar pounds past Lake Village

LAMAR -- The No. 2 seeded Lamar Warriors wasted no time flexing their muscles against Lake Village.

With a 57-8 home playoff win over on Friday night, Lamar can now turn its attention to next week's second round.

Lamar 57, Lake Village 8 Lake Village^0^8^0^0^—^8 Lamar^21^22^0^14^—^57 First Quarter Lamar — James 16 run (Balmer kick) 9:07 Lamar — Parmenter 15 run (Balmer kick) 6:13 Lamar — Bacchus 18 pass from Parmenter (Balmer kick) 0:13 Second Quarter Lamar — James 12 run (kick failed) 5:59 Lake — Miguel Green 2 yard run (Green pass to Armour) 2:41 Lamar — James 52 run (James run) 2:30 Lamar — Parmenter 1 run (Richardson run) :10 Fourth Quarter Lamar — Balmer 8 run (Balmer kick) 4:58 Lamar — Edwards 3 run (Balmer kick) 2:25

Lamar's starting offense scored on six of its eight first-half possessions before heading to the sideline for the night.

Jake Parmenter completed 3 of his 5 passes for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for another, Brady James added three rushing touchdowns and tight end Drake Bacchus also found the end zone in a dominant first half for Lamar (9-2).

The Warriors defense harassed Lake Village quarterback Miguel Green into four first-half interceptions -- all of which were cashed in for Lamar touchdowns.

Green's two-yard touchdown late in the second quarter allowed the Beavers (4-6) to avoid being shut out. A 27-yard pass from Green to Malakai Armour set up the score.

"Our guys came out tonight and really set the tone." Lamar coach Jeff Jones said. "We had a great week of practice and came out tonight and executed."

On a penalty-filled night -- Lamar committed 9 penalties for 105 yards -- which included a handful of personal fouls against the defense in the first half.

"We obviously have a few small things to clean up before we play the number one team in the state," Jones said.

Despite the penalties, the Lamar defense made its share of plays as James, Matt Rigsby and Nate Hinkle each had an interception in the first half to power the Warrior defense as they limited Lake Village to 112 total yards of offense.

"We were ready all week for this game so we wanted to play well," James said. "Playing Rison will be a challenge."

James finished with 122 yards on eight carries while Parmenter rushed seven times for 88 yards.

Four Downs

• Lamar forced eight turnovers -- five of them interceptions

• Lake Village managed only 128 yards of total offense

• Lamar will now face top-ranked Rison in the second round of the state playoffs

• Lake Village traveled 3 hours and 38 minutes to play at Lamar

