PREP FOOTBALL Magazine turns the page on Mineral Springs

MAGAZINE -- Magazine senior Caleb Hyatt needed only 22 yards to reach the 3,000-yard career rushing mark.

He didn't waste much time piling up those yards and even more during Friday's game against Mineral Springs in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Magazine 54, Mineral Springs 22 Mineral Springs^6^8^0^8^—^22 Magazine^22^32^0^0^—^54 First Quarter Mag – Hyatt 10 run (Faughn run), 8:03 Mag – Droemer 6 run (Yang run), 6:15 Mag – Scott 71 run (Run failed), 2:26 Min – Swopes 11 pass from Fricks (Run failed), 0:56 Second Quarter Mag – Hyatt 3 run (Trejo run), 9:59 Mag – Raggio 29 interception return (Trejo run), 9:18 Min – Fricks 5 run (Fricks run), 6:56 Mag – Hyatt 13 run (Vang run), 3:46 Mag – Scott 13 run (Haugh run), 0:30 Fourth Quarter Min – Hicks 38 pass from Fricks (Johnson run), 1:36

The fullback ran for 17 yards on his first carry and finished the game with 13 carries for 113 yards and three touchdowns -- all in the first half -- to lead the No. 1 seed Rattlers to a 54-22 win against the No. 5 seed Hornets at Diamondback Stadium.

"It was a good way to start the playoffs, especially considering we didn't play last week," said Magazine coach Doug Powell, whose Rattlers had a rare open date to end the regular season.

Hyatt and junior quarterback Tatum Scott provided a solid one-two offensive punch for the Rattlers, who tallied 393 yards of total offense all on the ground.

Scott ran five times for 126 yards and two touchdowns -- the second of which helped give Magazine a 54-14 halftime lead.

"The offensive line was key," Powell said. "They made some holes ... huge holes for them to run. That's the difference. They don't do what they do if not for that."

Magazine's 54-point first-half offensive performance was its most points not only in a half this season but in a game as well.

"They have a lot of size, and they run an unbalanced set. They are tough and physical," Mineral Springs coach David Bennett said. "My hat's off to them. It's going to take a strong, physical team to beat them."

Magazine scored on all six of its first-half possessions and added another defensive touchdown.

Hyatt scored on runs of 10, 3 and 13 yards, while Scott had touchdown runs of 71 and 13 yards. Sophomore running back Ashton Droemer also scored on a 6-yard run.

Junior defensive end Cameron Raggio returned an interception for a 29-yard touchdown.

The Rattlers held the Hornets (4-6) to just 9 yards rushing, but Mineral Springs quarterback Terrell Fricks passed for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

The junior connected with senior wide receiver Devon Swopes with an 11-yard touchdown strike to break up the Rattlers' shutout bid and pull the Hornets within 22-6 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

Fricks also scored on a 5-yard run and ran in the 2-point conversion with 3:46 left in the first half to cut Magazine's lead to 46-14.

Scott scored his second touchdown with 30 seconds left in the first half and freshman running back James Haugh ran in the 2-point conversion to give Magazine a 40-point lead.

With the clock running, Swopes connected with senior wide receiver Ladarrius Hicks, who made a juggling catch for a 38-yard touchdown with 1:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Four Downs

• The Rattlers extended their win streak to six games.

• Hyatt now has 3,091 career rushing yards.

• Mineral Springs' Ladarrius Hicks and Devon Swopes had 89 and 87 yards receiving, respectably.

• Magazine will host No. 2 seed Fordyce at 7 p.m. on Friday at Diamondback Stadium in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Preps Sports on 11/16/2019