ATHLETICS

Downtown Tip-Off Club releases schedule

University of Arkansas men’s basketball Coach Eric Musselman highlights the 2019-20 Downtown Tip-Off Club schedule, which was released Friday.

Musselman will speak Dec. 20 at North Little Rock’s Wyndham Riverfront, a day before the Razorbacks face Valparaiso at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Other speakers at the club include former Razorbacks basketball player and SEC Network analyst Pat Bradley (Jan. 6); North Little Rock basketball coaches Johnny Rice (boys) and Daryl Fimple (girls) on Jan. 13; former Arkansas assistant and Texas Tech basketball head coach James Dickey (Jan. 21); Arkansas women’s basketball Coach Mike Neighbors (Jan. 27); former Arkansas assistant and Houston basketball head coach Pat Foster (Feb. 3); Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn (Feb. 10); University of Arkansas at Little Rock women’s basketball Coach Joe Foley (Feb. 18); and former Kentucky and current Ranger College men’s basketball coach Billy Gillispie (Feb. 24).

All luncheons will be held at the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce except for Musselman’s speech Dec. 20.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU loses to Louisiana-Lafayette

Arkansas State lost 26-24, 18-25, 25-21, 25-14 to Louisiana-Lafayette on Friday in Jonesboro.

Timber Terrrell and Macey Putt led the Red Wolves (15-12, 6-9 Sun Belt Conference) with 11 kills. Julianna Cramer had 18 assists, while Malgorzat Andersohn had 11 assists along with 12 digs. Hannah Cox had 21 assists.

Hali Wisnoskie led Louisiana Lafayette (13-15, 9-6) with 17 kills.

UALR falls to Louisiana-Monroe

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (6-21, 4-11 Sun Belt Conference) lost 22-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13 to Louisiana-Monroe (6-21, 4-11) on Friday night at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Carol Barbosa led UALR with 22 kills. Nathalia Vigineski had 26 assists and Laura Jansen had 22 digs.

Ina Gosen led Louisiana-Monroe with 21 kills.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lyon loses in Alabama

Lyon College lost to Faulkner (Ala.) 77-55 Friday afternoon in the Talladega College Classic in Talladega, Ala.

Ray Price led Lyon (3-1) with 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting with 5 rebounds. Jamon Moore led Faulkner (5-1) with 14 points and six rebounds.

Lyon was held to 17-of-57 shooting from the floor, including 8-of-25 on three-pointers.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Harding blows out Angelo State

Kellie Lampo scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Harding University (3-0) to an 89-67 victory over Angelo State on Friday afternoon in Searcy.

Kylee Coulter finished with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, and Cheyenne Brown added 12 points and 9 rebounds. Carissa Caples finished with 10 points.

The Lady Bisons made 12 of 26 three-pointers, outrebounded Angelo State 56-35, held a 20-16 edge in second-chance points and scored 21 points off 22 turnovers.

Asia Davis led Angelo State (1-1) with 11 points, while Catara Samuel had 10.

UALR adds guard

Mekayla Holley of Carrollton, Texas, signed a letter of intent with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday.

Holley, a 5-7 guard, is a three-time all-district selection. She averaged 14.8 points and 4 rebounds during her junior year to go with 3.1 steals and 3.0 assists.

As a sophomore, she averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

Holley joins Tia Harvey, another Texas guard, in the UALR signing class.

UCA adds two

The University of Central Arkansas added 5-10 guard Ruth Balogun of Chattanooga, Tenn., and 6-1 forward Jayla Cody of Valdosta, Ga., on Friday.

Balogun averaged 10.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists during her junior season at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga en route to earning Tennessee All-State honors.

Cody averaged averaged 10 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game her junior season while earning All-Region honors.

MEN’S SOCCER

Harding eliminated by Fort Hays State

Harding University lost 3-1 to Fort Hays State on Friday in the GAC/MIAA Tournament in Hays, Kan.

Arsenio Chamorro scored twice for Fort Hays State (13-5-1), which outshot Harding 17-9.

Jeremy Nwonumah scored for Harding (9-7-2) in the 72nd minute.