Tools & Toys: Vellabox and Intex Dura-Beam Essential Rest Airbed

Vellabox

What's to love: Ideal for anybody with a candle obsession. This subscription service will send hand poured American made candles each month. The environmentally friendly candles use lead-free wicks, use phthalate-free fragrance oils and are made of soy, coconut or vegetable oils.

What does it do: Subscriptions are available in three levels. The Lucerna box will have one smaller candle and the Ignis box will contain a larger candle. Subscribers to the Vivere box will receive both candles. All boxes come with a little gift. The November Vivere box arrived with two jarred candles from Waxxy & Co. with autumn fragrances. The extra gift was a Healthy Grains Bar by Kind Snacks. Subscriptions start at $10 a month. Learn more at vellabox.com.

Intex Dura-Beam Essential Rest Airbed

What's to love: An airbed with a built-in electric pump. Perfect for overnight guests during the holidays, this airbed inflates quickly and the pump also pushes out the air when ready to deflate and pack away.

What does it do: The Airbeds are available in several sizes and thicknesses. The queen size bed's list price is $62.99. The beds feature indented sides to keep fitted sheets from slipping off and the outside edge of the top and bottom of the mattress are framed for stability and support. To inflate, just plug in the pump and turn on. It only takes about three minutes to fill the mattress. The airbed comes with a bag for easy storage. To find out more about the beds and other sizes available, visit intexcorp.com.

— Cary Jenkins

HomeStyle on 11/16/2019