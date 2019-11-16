Wolves’ win-out mission on track

Today’s game

COASTAL CAROLINA

AT ARKANSAS STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro RECORDS Coastal Carolina 4-5, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference; Arkansas State 5-4, 3-2

JONESBORO — Sitting at 3-4 after losing at home to Louisiana-Lafayette, the Arkansas State University football season was in an uncertain position that led to a no-nonsense Sunday team meeting last month.

The Red Wolves remained steadfast in their belief that winning out could, and should, happen.

“Still a lot to play for,” ASU Coach Blake Anderson said the Monday after that team meeting. “8-4 with what we’ve gone through, from the summer to the injuries, would be huge for us. That is without a doubt the goal and what we expect to do.”

So far that goal remains within reach.

The Red Wolves (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) took care of Texas State, 38-14, on Oct. 26 at home. A week later, ASU was down 21-3 in the first half on the road against Louisiana-Monroe before rallying to win 48-41 to head into last week’s bye with two consecutive victories. ASU hosts Coastal Carolina (4-5, 1-4) in Jonesboro today at 2 p.m.

Still at stake is a berth in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Dec. 7, although that’s an afterthought at this point. Losing to Louisiana-Lafayette in Jonesboro on Oct. 17 essentially put ASU in trouble. The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-2, 4-1) would have to lose two of their final three games, while ASU would still have to win out.

A victory today and ASU will extend its streak of bowl eligibility to nine years. But ever since they dropped to 3-4, the Red Wolves have aimed higher than just finishing the season bowl eligible, and their comments have reflected that.

This team thinks it should do more.

“I think bowl eligibility has always been the expectation,” redshirt freshman quarterback Layne Hatcher said. “I think we expect to win bowls and compete for conference championships every year. Yes, we want to get that taken care of and expect to get that taken care of, but we want to win every game for the rest of the year. We think we’re more than capable of doing so.”

After beginning the season 3-1, which included a 12-7 road victory over Kansas, Coastal Carolina has lost four of its past five games. The Chanticleers have given up an average of 40 points per game in that stretch, and Anderson and Hatcher both said this week that there’s favorable match-ups to be had for the Red Wolves’ offense.

Coastal Carolina has been unorthodox this year with how much it’s relied on a pair of sophomore quarterbacks in Fred Payton and Bryce Carpenter. Payton, who stands 6-2, 190 pounds, has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,071 yards, 7 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Payton also has rushed 35 times for 137 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Carpenter has put up similar numbers. The 6-1, 200-pounder has completed 64% of his throws for 719 yards and 7 touchdowns, but he has yet to throw an interception. He’s also the team’s second-leading rusher, totaling 309 yards and a touchdown on 82 carries.

Over the past month, Coastal Carolina has primarily relied on Carpenter.

“I think they’re running pretty much the same stuff with both guys,” ASU defensive coordinator David Duggan said Monday about both quarterbacks. “I think Carpenter might be just a little bit better thrower than Payton. We’re preparing for the same. What they do offensively is they’re very multiple. They’re running the quarterback, they’re throwing the play-action pass off of it and they’re still throwing the drop back with both quarterbacks.”

Coastal Carolina also has a dynamic weapon at running back in junior CJ Marable, who’s rushed for 650 yards, 7 touchdowns and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. Marable is the team’s third-leading receiver with 264 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Chanticleers have been respectable on offense, averaging 30.1 points and 386.8 yards per game, although they managed just a touchdown in last week’s 48-7 home loss to Louisiana-Lafayette.

Today is another test for a reworked Red Wolves’ defense.

“They create a lot of problems with their offense,” Anderson said. “The option is always a part of what they do, so you got to have responsibilities. All the motions and shifts and different eye candy you get, it’s going to be a big challenge for us defensively.”