The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported burglaries and the dates are when the crimes are believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1021 Jessie Road, residential, John White, 12:09 a.m. Nov. 8, 2019, property valued at $226.

72204

• 3709 Potter St., residential, Maria De Los Santos, 7 a.m. Nov. 7, 2019, property valued at $600.

• 10 Clearwater Drive, commercial, Dawn Begley, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2019, property valued at $15,057.34.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Nikki Long, 9 p.m. Nov. 7, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9100 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Sakeena Summerville, 1:23 a.m. Nov 10, 2019, property valued at $500.

• 5109 W. 11th St., residential, Monique Love, 6 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019, property valued at $4,463.

• 8510 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Tauique Mitchell, 2:20 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

• 8906 Morris Manor Drive, residential, Ebonie Singleton, 8 a.m. Nov. 12, 2019, property valued at $652.

• 2124 Labette Manor Drive, residential, Brandon Dillard, 9 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019, property valued at $3,891.

72205

• 4500 W. Markham St., commercial, Natasha Lewis, 12 a.m. Nov. 11, 2019, property value unknown.

72206

• 2818 S. Summit St., residential, Wildaysa Gay, 9:15 a.m. Nov. 8, 2019, property valued at $620.

72209

• 8501 Dreher Lane, residential, Shamirra Hudspeth, 3:49 a.m. Nov. 7, 2019, property valued at $600.

• 7324 Dahlia Drive, residential, Mason Mixon, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 8, 2019, property valued at $24,649.

• 6 Somerton, residential, Devante Jones, 4 p.m. Nov. 10, 2019, property valued at $1,120.

• 5908 Carlyle Drive, residential, Richard Grisby, 12:26 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019, property valued at $400.

• 31 Belmar Drive, residential, LaQuita White, 3:10 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7207 Stevenson Drive, residential, Emily Tyler, 5 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019, property valued at $253.29.

• 5412 Baseline Road, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7621 Geyer Springs Road, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9901 Eva Lane, residential, Rowel Tun, 6 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019, property valued at $1,452.

• 5502 Dickens Lane, residential, Wayne Crowell, 11:14 a.m. Nov. 14, 2019, property value unknown.

• 5316 Stanley Drive, commercial, Claudia Navarro, 12 p.m. Nov. 5, 2019, property value unknown.

72103

• 1 Richsmith Circle, residential, Kelly Brew, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019, property valued at $500.

• 8613 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, residential, Lisa Esterling, 6:14 p.m. Nov. 11, 2019, property value unknown.

72210

• 9125 Stagecoach Road, commercial, Candace Johnson, 2:53 a.m. Nov. 11, 2019, property valued at $830.

72211

• 1502 Green Mountain Drive, residential, Bryson Mathis, 2 p.m., Nov. 7, 2019, property valued at $401.

72212

• 11 Pointe Visa Drive, residential, Erin Healh, 8 a.m. Nov. 8, 2019, property valued at $601.

• 2001 Green Mountain Drive, residential, James Schrisner, 8:19 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019, property valued at $886.

72227

• 7708 Cantrell Road, commercial, Sedrick Abernathy, 6 p.m. Nov. 7, 2019, property valued at $3,600.

• 2006 Sanford Drive, residential, Kroshundra Williams, 11:47 p.m. Nov. 11, 2019, property valued at $501.

• 1812 Reservoir Road, residential, Kitty Holland, 2:30 a.m. Nov. 11, 2019, property valued at $1,240.

North Little Rock

72114

• 908 W. 24th St., residential, Gilber Castillo, 9 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019, property valued at $1,200.

• 1922 W. Short 17th St., residential, Jacob Walthall, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, 2019, property valued at $2,875.

72116

• 4500 E. McCain Blvd., residential, Taira Rosby, 3:04 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019, property valued at $1,500.

72118

• 1215 Parkway, AC, residential, Brian Gause, 3 a.m. Nov. 4, 2019, property valued at $700.

Metro on 11/17/2019