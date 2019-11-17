COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

Nov. 17

Plant Now for Winter Bliss

HOT SPRINGS — Local natural herbalist Tami Sain will offer Plant Now for Winter Bliss from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the Magnolia Room at Garvan Woodland Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road. Sain will focus on growing winter savory, rosemary, sage, thyme and horseradish. The class is free for members and costs $15 for nonmembers. Registration is required by visiting garvangardens.org or calling (800) 366-4664.

Fall Photowalk

HOT SPRINGS — Photographers of all skill levels are invited to attend Garvan Woodland Gardens’ fall photowalk featuring Anthony Chapel, a blend of native wood, glass and stone, at 9:30 a.m. All types of cameras are welcome, including smartphones and tablets/iPads. The walk lasts 1 1/2 to 2 hours, preceded by a quick classroom session to discuss lighting, composition and focus tips. The event is free for members and costs $15 for nonmembers. Registration is required by visiting garvangardens.org or calling (800) 366-4664.

Trumpet Tales Recital

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Richard Jorgensen and Ellen Nagode will present a trumpet and piano recital titled Trumpet Tales at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 199 Barcelona Road. The recital is free and open to the public.

Nov. 18

Toddler Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature songs, rhymes, flannel stories, board books and fun with instruments.

Play to Learn

BENTON — Children ages 4 and younger and their caregivers are invited to Play to Learn at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Classic Games

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play classic card games at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Chess Night

BENTON — Youth ages 9 to 18 are invited to play chess at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Nov. 19

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park and Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Wood Grill Buffet. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

Diabetes Health Fair

BENTON — The annual Diabetes Health Fair will take place from 3-6 p.m. at Saline Memorial Hospital. The event will feature eye-health and diabetes seminars, exercise and weight-management seminars, foot/wound-care seminars, healthy-holiday-eating food demos, blood-pressure screenings and more.

Mother Goose on the Loose

BENTON — Children up to 3 years old and their caregivers are invited to Mother Goose on the Loose at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will feature songs, rhymes, puppets and instruments to foster language development.

Master Builder Challenge

BENTON — Children in kindergarten through the third grade are invited to the Master Builder Challenge at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Children in grades seven through 12 are invited to Table-Top Teens at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Teen Gaming Club

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to play video games and help plan gaming events at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Tween Tuesday

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to create art, play games and perform science experiments at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Open Makerspace

BENTON/BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to the Makerspace to design a 3-D print, practice sewing, laminate something or work on any project from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton or at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant. Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Evening Story Time

BENTON — Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to develop literacy skills with stories and songs at the Evening Story Time at 5:30 at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Tim Ernst Program

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the program The Splendor of Arkansas, with Tim Ernst, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Adultish Book Club

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Adultish Book Club at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Watercolor Class

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a watercolor painting class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Saline County Library Writers

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to join the Saline County Library Writers at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

English-Language Class

BENTON — All ages are invited to an English-language class at 7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Health Screenings

MALVERN — Baptist Health-Hot Spring County will offer blood-pressure and blood-glucose screenings from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Malvern Senior Adult Center, 1800 W. Moline St. For more information, visit baptist-health.com or call (501) 332-7020.

Nov. 19 and 21

Preschool Story Time

BRYANT/BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to a Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. The program will feature stories, songs and activities.

Nov. 19-21

Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Unframed, an exhibition of portfolios by Henderson State University’s Advanced Photography students, will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. For more information, call (870) 403-1073.

Nov. 20

Home-School Hour

BENTON — A Home-School Hour will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be separate classes for ages 4 to 5, 6 to 8, 9 to 11 and 12 to 18.

Making It Wednesday

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to Making It Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. There will be a new feature project each week, but attendees are free to go off-project. All projects will be appropriate for beginners, with options to add advanced techniques for more experienced crafters.

Crafting With a Cause

BENTON — Children ages 10 and older are invited to knit, crochet, loom-knit or weave from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Kids in the Kitchen

BRYANT — Children in kindergarten through the second grade are invited to practice kitchen skills at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Teen Maker Club

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to paint, draw, program and more at 4 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Nov. 21

Baby and Me Story Time

BRYANT — Children up to 18 months old and their caregivers are invited to the Baby and Me Story Time at 9:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Toddler Story Time

BRYANT — Children ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers are invited to Toddler Story Time at 10:30 a.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The program will feature learning concepts through movement, music, stories and play.

Alzheimer’s Support Meeting

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to an Alzheimer’s support meeting at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to an after-school role-playing game from 4-6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library.

Cooking Corner

BENTON — Children in grades four through seven are invited to a hands-on cooking class at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Teen Coding Adventures

BENTON — Youth in grades seven through 12 are invited to learn the principles of coding without using a computer at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

VIP

BENTON — Children will have an opportunity to learn about famous architects, oceanographers, astronauts and more at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The story time is intended for children in first through third grades.

Game Night: Mexican Train

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to play Mexican Train at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water.

Blood Drive

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkansas Blood Institute will conduct a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 107 N. Ninth St, No. 5003. Refreshments and T-shirts will be offered to all donors. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit arkbi.org.

Nov. 21and Dec. 3

Fall Planetarium Show

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present Seasons of Light at 7 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 3 in the Planetarium. Admission is $3 per person or $1 per student with a current student ID. Late arrivals will not be admitted. For more information, call (870) 230-5162.

Nov. 22

A Festival of Christmas

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University will present a concert titled A Festival of Christmas at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit obu.edu.

Children’s Theater Program

BENTON — Children ages 9 to 12 are invited to the Children’s Theater Program at 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will introduce children to beginning acting techniques. Registration and reading skills are required.

Tai Chi Fit

BENTON — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a Tai Chi Fit class at 11 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Home-School Fun Friday

BRYANT — Youth ages 6 to 18 are invited to Home-School Fun Friday at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature STEM activities, art projects, games and more.

National Novel Writing Month

BENTON — Youth in grades four through 12 are invited to participate in a National Novel Writing Month activity at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Nov. 22 and 23

Let’s Get the Rhythm!

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to hear stories and create accompanying music with shakers, drums, bells and more at 10:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library.

Nov. 23

Family Yoga

BENTON — Children of all ages and their caregivers are invited to family yoga at 1 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program will promote connection, breath, movement, focus and relaxation.

Fall Arts and Crafts Fair

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane, will present its Fall Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature vendors with artwork, jewelry, crafts and more. For more information, call (501) 922-5050.

Book Sale

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — Friends of the Coronado Center Library will offer a book sale from 10 a.m.

to 1 p.m. in Room 5 of the Coronado Community Center, 150 Ponderosa Lane. For more information, contact Mary Eliades at maryeliades@gmail.com.

Ongoing

Hazard and Peer Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present the Robin Hazard and Charles Peer Exhibit in the Magnolia Room from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Friday and from 5-9 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Full Circle Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University’s Russell Fine Arts Gallery, 1100 Henderson St., is hosting Full Circle, an exhibit featuring mixed-media works by Houston-based artist Laura Tyagi. Tyagi is a native Arkansan, a Henderson graduate and a former educator. Her work incorporates painting, printmaking, paper sculpture, origami, and assemblage and installation. The exhibit will continue through Dec. 4. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 230-5036.

Photography Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Rosemary Adams Department of Visual Arts and the OBU Rogers Department of Communications will co-host the exhibit More Than History, More Than Land, photographs by Chris Ocken, through Dec. 6 in the Hammons Gallery. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (501) 245-5559.

Saline County Toastmasters

BENTON — The Saline County Toastmasters meet at noon Thursdays at Parkview United Methodist Church, 514 N. Border St. The meetings are open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 940-6803.

Democratic Party Meeting

BENTON — The Democratic Party of Saline County meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at 101 S. Market St. For more information, email saline@arkdems.org.

Veterans Meeting

BENTON — A veterans meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments are served.

Free Exercise Opportunities

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, 1305 N. 10th St., offers a free Zumba class, geared for seniors ages 60 and older, at 11 a.m. every Wednesday and a free exercise class, Moving to the Beat, at 11 a.m. Mondays. Chair volleyball is played from 10:15-11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and beanbag baseball is played after lunch at approximately noon Monday through Friday. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

THEOS Grief Support Group Meeting

BENTON — Roller-Ballard Funeral Home’s THEOS (They Help Each Other Spiritually) grief support group meets at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month in the Whispering Pines Community Room on Bird Street. The widowed men and women in the group share grief, laughter, loss and friendship. For more information, call the funeral home at (501) 315-4047.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bicycle rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Simmons and Stephens

Art Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — Pen and Paint: The Art of Gary Simmons and Richard Stephens will be on display at the Hot Springs Convention Center until Jan. 3. Simmons and Stephens are both residents of Hot Springs. For more information, call Mary Zunick at (501) 321-2027.

Upcoming

Kiwanis Club Holiday Market

MALVERN — The Malvern Area Kiwanis Club Holiday Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Malvern Boys & Girls Club, 1840 W. Moline St. Admission is $1 and includes a raffle ticket. Pictures with Santa will be available from noon to 1 p.m. for $5 per photo, provided at the event. Concessions may be purchased. Vendor space is available for crafts and handmade items for $25 for a 10-by-10-foot booth; electricity and tables are $5 each. Vendor applications are due Friday. For more information, call Lauren McClard at (501) 467-1365.

Chocolate Festival

HOT SPRINGS — The Cooperative Christian Ministries and Clinic will present the 16th annual Chocolate Festival from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Embassy Suites. Tickets much be purchased in advance. For more information or to reserve seating, call (501) 318-1153.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesdays