Exchange of gunfire injures bystander

Little Rock police are searching for two gunmen after a shootout reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Kroger parking lot at 1100 E. Roosevelt Road left one person injured.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l640RMr1Kxc]
According to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes, gunfire exchanged between occupants of two vehicles resulted in a bystander being shot.
Barnes said the bystander, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and was later released.
Barnes said Sunday night that no suspects had been identified in the case.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.