Exchange of gunfire injures bystander

Little Rock police are searching for two gunmen after a shootout reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Kroger parking lot at 1100 E. Roosevelt Road left one person injured.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l640RMr1Kxc]

According to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes, gunfire exchanged between occupants of two vehicles resulted in a bystander being shot.

Barnes said the bystander, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and was later released.

Barnes said Sunday night that no suspects had been identified in the case.