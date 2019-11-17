FYI: Arts and entertainment events Nov. 17-23

"The Play That Goes Wrong" -- A night of theater the Associated Press calls "madcap mania with Monty Python in its blood," 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Final show. $32-$69. 443-5600.

Nov. 17 (Sunday)

Forest Forensics: Oaks and Hickories -- A talk and walk with the Sugar Creek Chapter of Ozark Society, 1-3 p.m., the Lodge at Legacy Village, 601 NE Greenwood Way in Bentonville. Free. 273-2394.

"Little Women: The Musical" -- Presented by Pilot Arts, 2 p.m., Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. $12-$30. facebook.com/pilotartsco/.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea -- With your favorite Nutcracker characters portrayed by the Western Arkansas Ballet, 2:30 p.m., Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $30. waballet.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise -- With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Nov. 17, 23, 24, 29, 30, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Great Russian Nutcracker -- With the Moscow Ballet, 3 & 7 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$175. nutcracker.com/fayetteville.

Nov. 18 (Monday)

B'Creative Stitchers -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Nov. 19 (Tuesday)

Booked for Lunch -- "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Knitters & Crocheters -- Open to all ages and levels of expertise, 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Beyond the Book -- "Carve the Mark" by Veronica Roth, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. 271-6816.

Evening Story Time -- "Thanksgiving," 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Books on Tap -- "The Hunger" by Alma Katsu, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale. Free. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Nov. 20 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In -- Boone County history with Roger Logan, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Brainteasers -- Thought-provoking puzzles and games designed to keep your brain working and problem solving, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Mystery Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

RPL Cookbook Club -- Pick a cookbook, choose a foreign dish to cook, and bring it to share, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Couponing in NWA -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Nov. 21 (Thursday)

Adult Crafty Corner -- Painted Christmas ornaments, 2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

In Search of Paradise -- The 2020 Fine Art Collection, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ed Cooley Gallery in Rogers. RSVP by emailing rsvp@edcooleygallery.com.

Open Mic Night -- 7-8:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Nov. 22 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show -- 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23, John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. $5. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

"Big Fish" -- A heartwarming musical about family, love, death, and the art of reconciliation, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $16. 524-7442; jbu.universitytickets.com.

Nov. 23 (Saturday)

Merry Makerspace Event -- Letterpress holiday card printing, rigid heddle weaving, ceramic tea box workshop, tamale making, wreath making, kids' holiday crafts, clay collective show and sale and live music by Winslow's Squirrel Jam, 9 a.m.-noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Costs vary. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

Read With Haylee -- With therapy dog Haylee and her owner, 10-10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Sew Cozy Quilting -- Pine tree block, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

Free Holiday Portraits -- Provided by the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Register by contacting Suzanne Harmon, 866-0233 or suzanne.harmon@walmart.com.

Saturday Family Story Time -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Sew Simple Sewing Class -- Stuffed Holiday Trees, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

Meet The Artists Reception -- With participants in the Artists of Northwest Arkansas Holiday Show and Sale, 3-5 p.m., Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. artistsnwarkansas.com.

Nov. 24 (Sunday)

Jam With the Squirrels -- Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

