Health care notebook

Alzheimer's work looks at glucose

A University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researcher has explored a connection between Alzheimer's disease and blood sugar levels, garnering national scientific interest.

Steven Barger, who has appointments in the UAMS geriatrics, neurobiology and developmental sciences departments, presented his findings at a news conference at the annual Society for Neuroscience meeting in Chicago last month.

The professor's study found that a protein taking glucose from blood vessels to brain neurons doesn't work as well in people who have Alzheimer's disease.

That means the brain isn't getting enough glucose, a news release said. Instead, it's backing up in the bloodstream, mimicking diabetes.

The findings cast doubt on a strong connection previously theorized between diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and Barger said they may point the way toward subjects for clinical trials dealing with the degenerative brain illness.

Numerous trials seeking a drug to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease -- currently incurable -- have failed in recent years, including a high-profile study with more than 3,000 participants that ended because of ineffectiveness in March.

Last month, drugmaker Biogen announced that an updated analysis showed new promise for that drug, called aducanumab, reports said.

Alzheimer's disease is estimated to affect about 56,000 Arkansans, according to data from the national Alzheimer's Association.

Hill backs bill on veterans' suicides

A second member of the Arkansas congressional delegation has backed a bill that aims to prevent suicides in veterans.

Recently, U.S. Rep. French Hill joined Rep. Steve Womack as a co-sponsor of the Improve Well-Being for Veterans Act.

The bill provides a mechanism for financial assistance from federal departments to entities working with veterans and their families to reduce suicide risk.

Sen. John Boozman introduced a companion bill in the Senate, and Sen. Tom Cotton is listed as a co-sponsor. Both pieces of proposed legislation have been referred to committees for review.

Department of Veterans Affairs data shows that nationally, veteran suicide rates are on the rise, spiking from 25.5 to 35.8 per 100,000 (adjusted for age) between 2005 and 2017.

SundayMonday on 11/17/2019