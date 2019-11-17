I-40 crashes fatal to Oklahoman, Californian

A man from California and a man from Oklahoma died in crashes on Interstate 40 this week, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Logan R. Carver, 20, died Friday in a 5:11 a.m. crash on I-40 near Van Buren in Crawford County, a report said. Carver's city of residence was listed as Bokoshe, Okla., the report said.

Carver's Ford F-150 crashed into a tree after crossing the median, according to the report. No one else was injured.

Frank Joseph Falls, 65, of Ramona, Calif., died Tuesday in a 2:15 p.m. crash off I-40 near Hazen in Prairie County, the report said. Falls' Kenworth truck crossed into the median and struck a tree, a report said.

Road conditions were dry at the time of both crashes, the reports said.

Metro on 11/17/2019