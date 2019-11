Judicial candidates

This is a list of candidates who filed this month for court-related positions, including a special election for prosecuting attorney.

Court elections are nonpartisan. The judicial general election will be March 3, the same day as the Republican and Democratic primaries.

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE

POSITION 4

Barbara Womack Webb

Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch

ARKANSAS COURT OF APPEALS

ASSOCIATE JUSTICE

DISTRICT 2, POSITION 2

Court of Appeals Judge Mike Murphy

DISTRICT 4, POSITION 1

Court of Appeals Judge Brandon Harrison

DISTRICT 4, POSITION 2

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett

Judge Emily White

DISTRICT 5

James McMenis

Court of Appeals Judge Mark Klappenbach

CIRCUIT JUDGE

DISTRICT 1

Division 2, Subdistrict 1.2

Danny Glover

Division 3, Subdistrict 1.2

Gary J. Mitchusson

Judge Christopher Morledge

Division 5, At Large

Judge David Carruth

Andrew Coleman

Kathie Hess

DISTRICT 2

Division 1, At Large

Judge Pamela Honeycutt

Division 2, At Large

Judge Richard Lusby

Division 3, Subdistrict 2.2

Chris Thyer

Division 4, At Large

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer

Division 5, At Large

Tom Young

Skip Mooney Jr.

Division 7, At Large

Mary Lile Broadaway

R. Scott Troutt

Division 8, Subdistrict 2.2

Kimberly Boling Bibb

Matthew Coe

Division 9, At Large

Circuit Judge Melissa Bristow Richardson

Division 10, At Large

Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey

Division 11, At Large

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours

Division 12

Scott Willhite

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington

DISTRICT 3

Division 1

Rob Ratton

Judge Tom Garner

Division 2

Judge Michelle Huff

Division 3

Timothy F. Watson, Sr.

Judge Adam Weeks

Hollie Wilson

Joe Grider

DISTRICT 4

Division 1

Judge Doug Martin

Division 2

Judge John Threet

Division 3

Judge Stacey Zimmerman

Robert L. Depper III

Division 4

Judge Cristi Beaumont

Division 5

Judge Beth Storey Bryan

Division 8

Conrad Odom

Mieka Hatcher

Diane Warren

Tim Snively

Brian Hogue

DISTRICT 5

Division 1

James Dunham

Judge William “Bill” Pearson

Division 2

Judge Gordon W. “Mack” McCain Jr.

Division 3

Judge Ken D. Coker, Jr.

DISTRICT 6

Division 2, Subdistrict 6.2

Scott Richardson

Hugh Finkelstein

Casey Tucker

Division 3, Subdistrict 6.2

Judge Cathi Compton

Division 4, Subdistrict 6.2

Judge Herbert T. Wright

Division 6, Subdistrict 6.2

Circuit Judge Tim Fox

Division 7, Subdistrict 6.2

Circuit Judge Barry Sims

Division 8, Subdistrict 6.1

Suzanne Lumpkin

Tjuana Byrd

Division 9, At Large

Judge Andy Gill

LaTonya Laird Austin

Division 10, Subdistrict 6.1

Jonathan Q. Warren

Shanice Johnson

Lott Rolfe

Division 11, Subdistrict 6.2

Judge Patricia James

Division 13, Subdistrict 6.2

Judge Mike Reif

Division 14, Subdistrict 6.2

Tom Barron

Andrew “Andy” Ballard

Shawn Johnson

Division 15, Subdistrict 6.2

Gary Rogers

Jay Shue

Amy Dunn Johnson

DISTRICT 7

Division 1

Circuit Judge Chris E. Williams

Division 2

Stephen Shirron

Margaret Dobson

DISTRICT 8-NORTH

Division 1

Joe C. Short

Division 2

Circuit Judge Duncan Culpepper

DISTRICT 8-SOUTH

Division 1

Judge Carlton D. Jones

Division 2

Judge Brent Haltom

Division 3

District Judge Wren Autrey

DISTRICT 9-EAST

Division 1

Judge Blake Batson

DISTRICT 9-WEST

Division 1

Judge Tom Cooper

Division 2

Bryan L. Chessir, Prosecuting Attorney

DISTRICT 10

Division 1, Subdistrict 10.2

Tim Leonard

City Attorney James A. Hamilton

Crews Puryear

Division 2, At Large

Priscilla Copelin-Abernathy

Laurie Bridewell

Frank Spain

Division 3, At Large

Robert Bynum Gibson III

DISTRICT 11-EAST

Division 1

Donna D. Galloway

DISTRICT 11-WEST

Division 2, Subdistrict 11.2

Circuit Judge Robert H. Wyatt, Jr.

Division 3, Subdistrict 11.2

Mac Norton

Therese Free

Tom Owens

Division 5, At Large

Judge Jodi Dennis

Division 6, At Large

Circuit Judge Earnest E. Brown, Jr.

DISTRICT 12

Division 1

Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor

Division 4

Judge Leigh T. Zuerker

Division 5

Judge Gunner DeLay

Division 6

Phil Milligan

Rita Howard Watkins

Greg Magness

Division 7

Dianna Hewitt Ladd

Sam Terry

DISTRICT 13

Division 3

Judge Edwin Keaton

Division 4

Circuit Judge Robin J. Carroll

Division 5

Circuit Judge David W. Talley, Jr.

Division 6

Spencer G. Singleton

DISTRICT 14

Division 1

Circuit Judge Andrew Bailey

Division 2

Judge Deanna “Suzie” Layton

Division 3

Judge John Putman

Division 4

Johnnie Abbott Copeland

DISTRICT 15

Division 1

Jerry Don Ramey

Division 2

David H. McCormick

Division 3

Circuit Judge Terry Sullivan

DISTRICT 16

Division 1

Judge Holly Meyer

Division 2

Judge Don McSpadden

Division 3

Circuit Judge Lee Harrod

Division 4

Circuit Judge Tim Weaver

DISTRICT 17

Division 1

Daniel Brock

Carla Fuller

Division 2

Mark Pate

Division 3

Judge Craig Hannah

District 18-East

Division 1

Shane Ethridge

Judge Ralph Ohm

Division 2

Cecilia Dyer

Brian Johnson

Judge Wade Naramore

Division 3

Circuit Judge Lynn Williams

Division 4

Judge Marcia Hearnsberger

DISTRICT 18-WEST

Division 1

Prosecuting Attorney Andy Riner

Patrick McDaniel

DISTRICT 19-EAST

Division 1

Circuit Judge Scott Jackson

DISTRICT 19-WEST

Division 1

Circuit Judge Robin Green

Division 2

Circuit Judge Brad Karren

Division 3

Circuit Judge Thomas E. Smith

Division 4

Judge John R. Scott

Division 5

Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan

Division 6

Judge Doug Schrantz

Division 7

Christine Horwart

Tony Noblin

DISTRICT 20

Division 1

Judge Susan Weaver

Division 2

Circuit Judge Troy Braswell

Division 3

City Attorney Chuck Clawson

Division 4

Circuit Judge David M. Clark

District 20, Division 5

Circuit Judge H. G. Foster

DISTRICT 21

Division 1

Marc McCune

Division 2

Judge Mike Medlock

Division 3

City Attorney Candice A. Settle

DISTRICT 22

Division 1

Circuit Judge Ken Casady

Division 2

Bobby Digby

City Attorney Josh Farmer

Division 3

Josh Newton

City Attorney Brent Houston

Division 4

Circuit Judge Robert Herzfeld

DISTRICT 23

Division 1

Judge Barbara Elmore

Division 2

Circuit Judge Ashley Parker

Division 3

Judge Sandy Huckabee

DISTRICT JUDGE

STATE DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT 1

Division 1

Judge Chris M. Griffin

Division 2

Judge Ray Bunch

Division 3

David Bailey

A.J. Anglin

Division 4

Judge Jeff Conner

DISTRICT 2

Division 1

Judge Jeff Harper

Division 2

Judge Graham H. Nations

Division 3

Judge Clinton (Casey) Jones

Division 4

Terra Stephenson

David Dero Phillips

Mark N. Scalise

DISTRICT 3

Judge Dale Ramsey

DISTRICT 4

Gail Inman-Campbell

DISTRICT 5

Judge Charles “Chuck” Baker

DISTRICT 6

Fort Smith 1

Amy Grimes

Judge Jim O’Hern

Fort Smith 2

Just Josh Bugeja

Jason Hunter

Wendy Sharum

Fort Smith 3

Judge Claire Borengasser

Michael Gean Pierce

Greenwood

District Judge Michael Wagoner

DISTRICT 7

R. Kevin Barham

Rep. Sarah Capp

Judge Paul A. Efurd

Beth Wright

DISTRICT 8

District Court Judge Donald Bourne

DISTRICT 9

Division 1

Lorie Mason Jordan

District Judge Chris Carnahan

Division 2

Judge Ed Clawson

DISTRICT 10

District Judge Jason Duffy

DISTRICT 11

Division 1

Chris Jester

Judge Mark R. Johnson

Division 2

Alex Stephen Bigger

DISTRICT 12

Judge Dale Lipsmeyer

Judge Carol Collins

District Judge Brian Mueller

DISTRICT 13

Judge Lance Wright

DISTRICT 14

District Judge Chaney Taylor

DISTRICT 15

Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce

Judge Barbara A. Griffin

DISTRICT 17

Judge Dan Stidham

DISTRICT 18

Chickasawba

Judge Shannon Langston

Osceola

Judge Donald Betterton

Catherine Palmer Dean

DISTRICT 19

Division 1

Judge David Kueter Boling

Division 2

Judge Tommy Fowler

DISTRICT 20

Judge Ron Hunter

DISTRICT 21

District Judge Fred Thorne

DISTRICT 22

Jason A. Carter

Judge Durwood W. King

DISTRICT 23

Division 1

Eric R. Kennedy

Division 2

Judge Mark Derrick

DISTRICT 24

Judge Danny Thrailkill

DISTRICT 25

Division 1

Judge Ann Beane Hudson

Division 2

Judge Mike Smith

DISTRICT 26

Judge Reid Harrod

DISTRICT 27

Judge Melinda N. French

DISTRICT 28

District Judge Bruce Anderson

DISTRICT 29

Division 1

Judge Kim Bridgforth

Division 2

Kandice Bell

Judge John Kearney

Efrem Neely

Division 3

Judge Phillip Green

DISTRICT 30

Division 1

Judge Teresa Hallum Smith

Division 2

Judge Clint McGue

DISTRICT 31

Jacksonville/Maumelle

Judge Rita Bailey

Little Rock 1

Judge Melanie Martin

Little Rock 2

Judge Vic Fleming

Peggy (Margaret) Egan

Little Rock 3

Judge Mark D. Leverett

North Little Rock 1

Judge Paula Juels Jones

North Little Rock 2

Judge Randy Morley

Pulaski

Judge Wayne Gruber

Sherwood

Judge Milas “Butch” Hale III

DISTRICT 32

Division 1

Brent Standridge

Clay Ford

Division 2

District Judge Stephanie Casady

DISTRICT 33

Billy Jack Gibson

Jace Roberts

Amburr Drury

DISTRICT 34

Daren J. Nelson

Tom Wynne

DISTRICT 35

Jack W. Barker

DISTRICT 37

Tommy Potter

Jeffery C. Sams

DISTRICT 38

Judge Tony Yocom

DISTRICT 39

Ebony Gulley

Judge David Graham

DISTRICT 40

Judge Randy L. Hill

DISTRICT 41

Department 1

Judge Joe Graham

Department 2

Meredith Switzer

Mark Steven Fraiser

OTHER DISTRICT COURTS

Arkansas County District Court North

Judge Jeremy Bueker

Arkansas County District Court South

Judge B. Park Eldridge, Jr.

Fulton County District Court

Judge Larry Kissee

Howard County District Court

Judge Jessica Steel Gunter

Izard County District Court

Judge David E. Miller

Little River County District Court

Judge John C. Finley, III

Monroe County District Court Brinkley

Judge John W. Martin

Sevier County District Court

Manya K. Wood

Stone County District Court

Judge Jacob L. Newton

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

District 21

Kevin R. Holmes

Rinda Baker