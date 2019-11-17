LIVE! in NWA: All the live music for the week of Nov. 17-23

Nov. 18
Matthew W Charles -- 9 p.m., with Foxpaw, Nick House And The Lapsed Catholics. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jazz Night -- 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.
Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.
Nov. 19
Thought Form Collective -- 8 p.m., with Dichotomite. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Keith Nicholson -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Russ Hutchison -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jason Plumlee -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Nov. 20
Pistol Hill -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong -- 9 p.m., with Thumpasauraus. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$22.
TJ Scarlett -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Nate Hancock -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Jimi Gibbons -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Nov. 21
Jon Dooly -- 6 p.m. for Notes At Night. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Travis Kidd -- 9 p.m.; Shenandoah at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Ekali -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.
Nov. 22
Richard Burnett -- 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Hans Gruber & The Die Hards -- 8:30 p.m., with Kiel Grove, Gipsy Rufina, Radio Phoenix, and Tüth. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Susanna Lee -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.
City Grey -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Ben Masterson -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
JWG & The Dreamwalkers -- 8 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.
Dustin Arbuckle -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rod Robertson -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mister Lucky -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Van Cliburn Series -- 8 p.m. with Anderson and Roe. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$45.
Will Brand -- Fred's Cabin, Bentonville.
William Clark Green -- 9 p.m., with Grant Gilbert; Dawn Cate Band at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Arklahoma Comedy Showcase -- 7 p.m. with Nate Williams, Julie Drake, and Andre Price. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.
Ocie Fisher -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Juggernaut -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
James Strong Band -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
College Band Heros -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Shotgun Billys -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Big City Moses -- 7 p.m., with Halfway Crooks, Who Shot JR, and Typsy Gypsy. The Majestic, Fort Smith. $5-$7.
Route 358 -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
AROK -- 9 p.m., with Miss Misery, and Senses Divide. Shirley's Bar, Springdale. $5.
Chucky Waggs -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Michael Pianalto -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Nov. 23
Candy Lee -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Earl & Them -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Brent Giddens -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Texas Flood -- 9 p.m. Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Modern August -- Fred's Cabin, Bentonville.
Randall Shreve & The DeVilles -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Arklahoma Comedy Showcase -- 7 p.m. with Nate Williams, Julie Drake, and Andre Price. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.
Ashtyn Barbaree -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Shotgun Billys -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Snapback -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Kanna -- 8 p.m., with The Red Lens, and Willowack. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
Magnolia Road -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Chicken Pot Pie Band -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Richard Burnett -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Harmonia -- 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville. $7.
Funk Tank -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Phunbags Comedy Improv -- 7 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville. $10.
Jeff Kearney and the Fractured Hearts -- 9:30 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville. $10.
