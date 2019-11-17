LIVE! in NWA: All the live music for the week of Nov. 17-23

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong -- The high-energy funky four-piece hailing from Baltimore, Md., returns to George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville at 9 p.m. Nov. 20. Blending infectious funk grooves, psychedelic jams and experimental electronics, the band's latest album is a buoyant, blissful reminder of just how much fun music can be. pigeons playingpingpong.com. $20-$22.

Nov. 18

Matthew W Charles -- 9 p.m., with Foxpaw, Nick House And The Lapsed Catholics. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jazz Night -- 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus -- 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.

Nov. 19

Thought Form Collective -- 8 p.m., with Dichotomite. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Keith Nicholson -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Russ Hutchison -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jeff Fox -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jason Plumlee -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Nov. 20

Pistol Hill -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong -- 9 p.m., with Thumpasauraus. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$22.

TJ Scarlett -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Nate Hancock -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Jimi Gibbons -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Nov. 21

Jon Dooly -- 6 p.m. for Notes At Night. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Travis Kidd -- 9 p.m.; Shenandoah at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Ekali -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $18-$20.

Nov. 22

Richard Burnett -- 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Hans Gruber & The Die Hards -- 8:30 p.m., with Kiel Grove, Gipsy Rufina, Radio Phoenix, and Tüth. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Susanna Lee -- 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.

City Grey -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Ben Masterson -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers -- 8 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Dustin Arbuckle -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rod Robertson -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mister Lucky -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Van Cliburn Series -- 8 p.m. with Anderson and Roe. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$45.

Will Brand -- Fred's Cabin, Bentonville.

William Clark Green -- 9 p.m., with Grant Gilbert; Dawn Cate Band at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Arklahoma Comedy Showcase -- 7 p.m. with Nate Williams, Julie Drake, and Andre Price. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.

Ocie Fisher -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Juggernaut -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

James Strong Band -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

College Band Heros -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Shotgun Billys -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Big City Moses -- 7 p.m., with Halfway Crooks, Who Shot JR, and Typsy Gypsy. The Majestic, Fort Smith. $5-$7.

Route 358 -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

AROK -- 9 p.m., with Miss Misery, and Senses Divide. Shirley's Bar, Springdale. $5.

Chucky Waggs -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Michael Pianalto -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Nov. 23

Candy Lee -- Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Earl & Them -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Brent Giddens -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Texas Flood -- 9 p.m. Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Modern August -- Fred's Cabin, Bentonville.

Randall Shreve & The DeVilles -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Arklahoma Comedy Showcase -- 7 p.m. with Nate Williams, Julie Drake, and Andre Price. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.

Ashtyn Barbaree -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Shotgun Billys -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Snapback -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Kanna -- 8 p.m., with The Red Lens, and Willowack. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Magnolia Road -- Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Chicken Pot Pie Band -- Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Richard Burnett -- Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Harmonia -- 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville. $7.

Funk Tank -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Phunbags Comedy Improv -- 7 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville. $10.

Jeff Kearney and the Fractured Hearts -- 9:30 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville. $10.

Shenandoah -- In the last three decades, Shenandoah has charted an astounding 26 hit singles and earned many awards, including a Grammy. The country stars will perform their legendary hits at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at a free concert at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla., and at 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at Cherokee Casino in Roland, Okla. Popular No. 1 hits include "Sunday in the South," "The Church on Cumberland Road" and "Two Dozen Roses." shenandoahband.com.

Harmonia -- The 10-woman singing group Harmonia will perform at SixTwelve Coffeehouse and Bar in Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 as part of the Fayetteville Women's Concert Series. Harmonia offers fabulous a cappella harmonies, plus songs accompanied by guitar, flute, drums and keyboard. A portion of the proceeds supports the nonprofit organization and health care reform initiative Bulldozer Health Inc. bulldozerhealth.yapsody.com. $7.

