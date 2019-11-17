Higher education notebook

Military members to get ASU break

Arkansas State University plans to lower tuition for active-duty military students and their spouses to equal the rate at which the federal government already subsidizes their tuition.

The scholarship will be available beginning in January. It's available to "part-time and full-time members of the Arkansas National Guard, as well as those who are serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard" and their spouses, according to a university announcement.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse unveiled the scholarship plan on Veterans Day last week, and the university plans to release more information later this month.

Hong Kong rallies topic of UCA talk

The University of Central Arkansas will host a lecture on its Conway campus Thursday on the topic of protests in Hong Kong.

Gina Anne Tam, assistant professor of history at Trinity University in San Antonio, will speak from historical and cultural contexts, according to a UCA announcement.

"Attendees will learn how these protests have transformed into a battle of Hong Kong's future, its culture and its identity apart from China, and volunteers will provide voter registration on site," the announcement states.

Protests have been ongoing since this summer, when the government of Hong Kong, a former British colony, introduced a bill that would allow extraditions of people accused of crimes to new territories, including China and Taiwan. Residents of Hong Kong feared that the bill would threaten the region's democracy and independence from China.

The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will be from 6-7:30 p.m. in the UCA College of Business Auditorium.

Film focus on civil rights, health care

Arkansas State University will host a conversation Tuesday about the intersection of civil rights struggles and health care.

The school will show a documentary, Power to Heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution, followed by guest speaker, Karen Kruse Thomas.

Thomas is a school historian at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and was an adviser for the film, according to an ASU announcement. The film was partially based on Thomas's book Deluxe Jim Crow: Civil Rights and American Health Policy 1935-1954, the announcement states.

The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 5 p.m. with the film screening in Room 1028 of the Humanities and Social Sciences building on the Jonesboro campus.

SundayMonday on 11/17/2019