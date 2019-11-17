New Eagle Scouts

Hunter Monroe, 16, is the son of John and Belinda Monroe of Morrilton. He is a member of Troop 93 in Morrilton at First United Methodist Church. He gathered fellow scouts and family together to walk a 39-acre cemetery, locating and documenting all veterans' graves. He put together a binder of all veterans and built a case, storage and pedestal so information is available to the public.

Logan Money, 16, is the son of Don and Holly Money of Searcy. He is a member of Troop 98 in Searcy at First Christian Church. He helped Beebe Middle School students understand the importance of recycling by providing information on display boards. He set up recycling boxes at the school to collect used markers. At the end of the school year he collected the boxes, then sent them to Crayola for recycling.

Jackson Turner, 17, is the son of Todd and Jackie Turner of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 24 in Little Rock at Asbury United Methodist Church. He led a team of 24 people to repaint the parking lot at Asbury United Methodist Church, which included painting more than 8,000 feet of lines, 13 handicap parking spots and establishing clear fire lanes.

Donald Fitzgerald, 14, is the son of Jim and Tina-Marie Fitzgerald of Jonesboro. He is a member of Troop 134 in Jonesboro. He set up a modification of drainage design at the Wings of Honor Army Air Museum in Walnut Ridge.

Patrick Shirron, 18, is the son of John and Paula Shirron of Cabot. He is a member of Troop 1776 in Cabot at American Legion Post 71. He constructed a GaGa ball pit for the Child Development Center at Cabot United Methodist Church.

Stephen Cline, 17, is the son of Chris and Elizabeth Cline of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 29 in Little Rock at Christ The King Catholic Church. He refurbished the front-entrance landscaping at the Humane Society of Pulaski County where he directed a group of volunteers in weeding, pruning, planting flowers and mulching. Additionally, trees were cleared out of the dog park to provide more room for the animals.

Jay Henry, 18, is the son of Mary Martha and Jason Henry of Little Rock. He is a member of Troop 7 in Little Rock at St. Mark's Episcopal. He installed an automatic watering system in the greenhouse at Dunbar Garden.

