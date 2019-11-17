NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 10 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Broncos/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 12-20 passing, 193 yards, 2 touchdowns in 1 game
TE CHARLES CLAY (Cardinals/LR Central)
LAST WEEK 1-5 receiving in loss to Buccaneers
SEASON 13-169 receiving in 10 games
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Browns/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK 2-28 receiving in victory over Bills
THURSDAY No statistics compiled
SEASON 10-92 receiving, 2 touchdowns in 10 games
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4-30 receiving, 1 touchdown in loss to Raiders
SEASON 33-418 receiving, 3 touchdowns in 6 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Lions/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 10-36 rushing, 6-19 receiving in loss to Bears
SEASON 30-176 rushing, 19-134 receiving, 1 touchdown in 9 games
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 14-140 receiving in 9 games
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Colts/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2-1 rushing in loss to Dolphins
SEASON 2-1 rushing in 2 games
WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1-21 receiving in loss to Packers
SEASON 15-171 receiving, 1-(-7) rushing in 9 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 11 tackles, 1 sack in loss to Falcons
SEASON 63 tackles, 1 sack in 9 games
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 7 tackles, 1 sack in loss to Bears
SEASON 36 tackles, 5 sacks in 9 games
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 8 tackles, 1 interception in loss to Seahawks
SEASON 27 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception in 9 games
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4 tackles in loss to Dolphins
SEASON 22 tackles in 9 games
DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK No statistics compiled
THURSDAY 1 tackle in victory over Steelers
SEASON 1 tackle in 8 games
CB TREMON SMITH (Packers/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2 tackles in victory over Panthers
SEASON 3 tackles in 5 games
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 1/2 sack in victory over Cowboys
SEASON First game of season
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK Bye week
SEASON 11 tackles, 1 sack in 7 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK 3-48.7 avg. in victory over Bills
THURSDAY 8-45.8 avg. in victory over Steelers
SEASON 46-46.5 avg. in 10 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
RB DAMAREA CROCKETT (Packers/LR Christian)
DE KENDALL DONNERSON (Raiders/Maumelle)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
DE MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
INJURED RESERVE
RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)
OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)
DT BIJHON JACKSON (Panthers/Arkansas)
DT CLINTON McDONALD (Cardinals/Jacksonville)
LB XAVIER WOODSON (Texans/Arkansas State)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.
