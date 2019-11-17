NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 10 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Broncos/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 12-20 passing, 193 yards, 2 touchdowns in 1 game

TE CHARLES CLAY (Cardinals/LR Central)

LAST WEEK 1-5 receiving in loss to Buccaneers

SEASON 13-169 receiving in 10 games

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Browns/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK 2-28 receiving in victory over Bills

THURSDAY No statistics compiled

SEASON 10-92 receiving, 2 touchdowns in 10 games

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4-30 receiving, 1 touchdown in loss to Raiders

SEASON 33-418 receiving, 3 touchdowns in 6 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Lions/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 10-36 rushing, 6-19 receiving in loss to Bears

SEASON 30-176 rushing, 19-134 receiving, 1 touchdown in 9 games

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Redskins/White Hall-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 14-140 receiving in 9 games

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Colts/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2-1 rushing in loss to Dolphins

SEASON 2-1 rushing in 2 games

WR JARIUS WRIGHT (Panthers/Warren-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-21 receiving in loss to Packers

SEASON 15-171 receiving, 1-(-7) rushing in 9 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 11 tackles, 1 sack in loss to Falcons

SEASON 63 tackles, 1 sack in 9 games

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 7 tackles, 1 sack in loss to Bears

SEASON 36 tackles, 5 sacks in 9 games

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 8 tackles, 1 interception in loss to Seahawks

SEASON 27 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception in 9 games

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4 tackles in loss to Dolphins

SEASON 22 tackles in 9 games

DE CHRIS SMITH (Browns/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK No statistics compiled

THURSDAY 1 tackle in victory over Steelers

SEASON 1 tackle in 8 games

CB TREMON SMITH (Packers/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles in victory over Panthers

SEASON 3 tackles in 5 games

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles, 1/2 sack in victory over Cowboys

SEASON First game of season

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK Bye week

SEASON 11 tackles, 1 sack in 7 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 3-48.7 avg. in victory over Bills

THURSDAY 8-45.8 avg. in victory over Steelers

SEASON 46-46.5 avg. in 10 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

RB DAMAREA CROCKETT (Packers/LR Christian)

DE KENDALL DONNERSON (Raiders/Maumelle)

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

DE MITCHELL LOEWEN (Saints/Arkansas)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

RB KENNETH DIXON (Ravens/Strong)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)

DT BIJHON JACKSON (Panthers/Arkansas)

DT CLINTON McDONALD (Cardinals/Jacksonville)

LB XAVIER WOODSON (Texans/Arkansas State)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.

Sports on 11/17/2019