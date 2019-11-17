NLR man accused of pointing a gun

A North Little Rock man was arrested Friday after witnesses said he pointed a gun at drivers on West Main Street in Jacksonville, a police report said.

Jacksonville police arrested Terrill Tray-Shan Johnson, 21, on a charge of aggravated assault Friday evening after two people flagged down police to say that Johnson had pointed a gun at them while driving, the report said.

Officers found an air soft pistol and a 9mm handgun in the vehicle, the report said.

Johnson was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail, according to the jail's roster.

Police: Wife tried to set spouse afire

A Little Rock woman tried to set her husband on fire with lighter fluid Thursday evening, an arrest report said.

Little Rock police arrested Lakeisha Bena Dillard, 44, on Thursday at 5812 Carlyle Drive on charges of aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening after Dillard told officers multiple times that she intended to kill her husband, the report said.

Dillard's husband had lighter fluid on his pants, and there was a burnt piece of paper nearby, which officers said was consistent with his account of his wife's actions. Officers said Lakeisha Dillard was "too intoxicated" to be immediately interviewed.

She was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 11/17/2019