No clear favorite for racing finale

Denny Hamlin (left) and Kyle Busch are two of the four drivers eligible to win today’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series title at Homestead Miami Speedway. The other two are Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. -- Kyle Busch, weary from the hype surrounding NASCAR's championship race, just wanted to end his media obligations and return his focus to the finale.

But there was one final question from the back of the room: UFC fighter Colby Covington had crashed the event and wanted a tip on winning a title bout. Busch gave the fighter colorful advice for a championship smackdown, basically telling Covington not to care about your opponent, put personal feelings aside and go kick their rear end.

It couldn't be more fitting for NASCAR's heavyweight fight, a four-driver showdown today at Homestead-Miami Speedway that pits Busch against two of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr. will race their Toyotas against Kevin Harvick, a Ford driver from Stewart-Haas Racing. The Las Vegas odds makers have basically posted the winner-take-all race as a dead heat with no clear favorite.

It is next to impossible to determine which of the four has the best car because rain disrupted the weekend schedule and NASCAR canceled Saturday qualifying to give the drivers a lone 50-minute practice session. The Gibbs cars rolled out 1-2-3 on the timing sheet, with Truex apparently the best on long runs and Hamlin holding steady on shorter sprints.

Less clear was Harvick, ninth on the timing sheet but showing zero concerns.

"We're good," he stated.

This championship field is nearly identical to last year, with Busch, Harvick and Truex, all former champions, returning to the finale again. Hamlin has not been in the championship race since 2014, is coming off a winless 2018 season but has all the momentum headed into today following last week's statement victory at Phoenix.

He's the only driver in the final four without a title, yet seemed most at ease following Saturday's practice. Harvick was locked in on his race car and kept his answers short.

Busch wore dark sunglasses on the long march from the garage to the stage inside the media center and wondered what could possibly be left to discuss. Truex was even-keeled, eager to get into the JGR debrief and put together his plan for today.

"You got to keep doing what got you here, right?" Truex said. "It's a big race, but the best chance for one of us to win is to do the same thing we do every week as a team, as group."

Hamlin was the loosest of the four with the busiest weekend schedule. He turns 39 on Monday and has always used this championship weekend as a birthday party.

His celebrity entourage was scheduled to begin arriving in South Beach late Saturday. Among his friends expected to be in attendance today is Michael Jordan and Hamlin doesn't want to stray from his usual routine.

"Trying to have fun, enjoy everything that surrounds us," he said.

He joked about qualifying being canceled because it gave him the first pit stall -- a position team owner Gibbs had him forfeit last year to Busch because Busch was racing for the title and Hamlin was not.

"It's that good karma for giving up that pit box last year," Hamlin smiled. "It all comes back around."

Although there is no clear betting favorite, Hamlin seems to setting himself up for a celebratory weekend. He had the blessing of rookie crew chief Chris Gabehart, who has been credited for keeping Hamlin on a short leash all year and leading him to a Daytona 500 win and five other victories.

"I've told him to go enjoy himself," Gabehart said. "To compete at this level, the very, very top, against the best is something that you shouldn't take for granted and enjoy the moment.

"You've got to stop and take a little bit of extra time and just really enjoy what it is that we're doing here. I fully anticipate Denny will do that tonight and have fun. He's responsible about it. This isn't the Denny of 10 years ago."

At a glance

FORD ECOBOOST 400

WHEN 2 p.m.

TV NBC

WHERE Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

WHAT’S AT STAKE NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series title will be decided among these four drivers: Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

NOTEWORTHY Truex (2017), Busch (2015) and Harvick (2014) are past Monster Energy Cup Series champions.

Sports on 11/17/2019