Oklahoma rallies from 25-point deficit to take down Baylor

WACO, Texas -- Gabe Brkic kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 left after Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes in a big comeback as No. 10 Oklahoma kept its playoff hopes alive and ended No. 13 Baylor's bid for an undefeated season, beating the Bears 34-31 on Saturday night.

While the Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) were without standout receiver CeeDee Lamb, Hurts was 30-of-42 passing for 297 yards with all of his TDs coming after Baylor took a 28-3 lead early in the second quarter. The quarterback, who had three turnovers, also ran for 114 yards.

Baylor (9-1, 6-1), which had its 11-game winning streak snapped, joined No. 8 Minnesota in losing their first games Saturday. The only remaining undefeated FBS teams are No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson.

Oklahoma erased a three-touchdown halftime deficit and tied the game at 31-all on Hurts' 2-yard TD pass to Brayden Willis with 5:25 left. The Bears had run only seven plays for 35 yards in the second half until that point, and their only first down had been on a play when JaMycal Hasty fumbled, and then punted again.

Charlie Brewer threw two touchdown passes to Denzel Mims and ran for two more in the first half when the Bears jumped out to a 28-3 lead.

NO. 2 OHIO STATE 56,

RUTGERS 21

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Justin Fields threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four touchdown passes to lead Ohio State.

Favored by a 51 points, the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) rolled to their 16th consecutive victory over the past two seasons. J.K. Dobbins ran for two touchdowns and cornerback Shaun Wade set up two early TDs with an interception and a forced fumble.

NO. 3 CLEMSON 52,

WAKE FOREST 3

CLEMSON, S.C.-- Trevor Lawrence tied his career high with four touchdowns, three to Tee Higgins, and Clemson won its 26th consecutive game and completed a second-consecutive perfect ACC regular season.

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0) opened quickly and, after an uncomfortable stretch of four series with a field goal, turned it on again right before halftime to win their 11th in a row over the Demon Deacons (7-3, 3-3).

NO. 7 UTAH 49, UCLA 3

SALT LAKE CITY -- Zack Moss ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 receiving yards to help No. 7 Utah (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) rout UCLA (4-6, 4-3).

Moss moved into second-place for career all-purpose yardage at Utah. Tyler Huntley threw for a season-high 335 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing. Brant Kuithe had a career-high 132 yards and a TD on five catches.

NO. 9 PENN STATE 34,

INDIANA 27

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Quarterback Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns leading Penn State past Indiana.

Penn State (9-1, 6-1) is at No. 2 Ohio State next week with the top spot in the Big Ten East on the line.

Clifford also completed 11 of 23 passes for 179 yards and ran for 55 yards. Journey Brown rushed 21 times for 100 yards and added a score. With Penn State ahead by a field goal with 10:45 to play, Clifford led an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ate 9:01 off the clock and ended when he plunged in from a yard out to put the game out of reach.

NO. 14 WISCONSIN 37,

NEBRASKA 21

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Jonathan Taylor ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns, Aaron Cruickshank returned a kickoff 89 yards for a score and Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) beat Nebraska (4-6, 2-5).

Taylor had 221 rushing yards against the Cornhuskers last year and 249 in 2017. The junior had his 11th 200-yard game, moving into a four-way tie for most in a career by an FBS player.

The Badgers (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) quickly erased a 14-10 deficit in the second quarter. Jack Coan threw over the middle to A.J. Taylor, who spun away from two defenders and ran the rest of the way untouched for a 55-yard touchdown.

NO. 15 MICHIGAN 44,

MICHIGAN STATE 10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 384 yards and four touchdowns and No. 15 Michigan handed Michigan State its fifth consecutive loss.

The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2) scored 24 consecutive points after giving up the first touchdown and coasted to their most lopsided win in the rivalry since a 49-3 victory in 2002. The Spartans (4-6, 2-5) must win at Rutgers and against Maryland to be bowl eligible.

NO. 16 NOTRE DAME 52,

NO. 23 NAVY 20

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Chase Claypool caught four touchdown passes to match a school record and No. 16 Notre Dame shut down Navy's triple-option.

Ian Book completed 14 of 20 passes for 284 yards and five touchdowns before exiting midway through the third quarter and the Irish (8-2) up 45-3.

NO. 17 CINCINNATI 20,

SOUTH FLORIDA 17

TAMPA, Fla. -- Sam Crosa kicked a 37-yarder field goal as time expired to give No. 17 Cincinnati a victory over South Florida and at least a share of the American Athletic Conference East division title.

The Bearcats (8-1, 6-0) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to win for the eighth consecutive time, getting touchdown runs from Michael Warren and Gerrid Doaks before Desmond Ridder led an 11-play, 60-yard drive to.

NO. 18 MEMPHIS 45,

HOUSTON 27

HOUSTON -- Brady White threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score for Memphis.

White completed 22 of 33 passes. Damonte Coxie caught four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Antonio Gibson had four catches for 93 yards and a score, and Calvin Austin caught five passes for 81 yards and a score.

IOWA STATE 23, NO. 19 TEXAS 21

AMES, Iowa -- Connor Assalley kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired and Iowa State knocked off Texas to snap a two-game losing streak.

Brock Purdy had 354 yards passing and two TDs for the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12). They beat the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) for just the third time in 17 tries despite blowing a 13-point lead.

NO. 20 IOWA 23,

NO. 8 MINNESOTA 19

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Nate Stanley threw for two touchdown passes and Tyler Goodson ran for a score and Iowa handed Minnesota its first loss.

The Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) struck quickly, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, then held off Minnesota's charge in the second half for their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

NO. 22 OKLAHOMA STATE 31,

KANSAS 13

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 42 yards for Oklahoma State.

Dillon Stoner caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Sanders passed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12).

WEST VIRGINIA 24,

NO. 24 KANSAS STATE 20

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- West Virginia cornerback Hakeem Bailey intercepted Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson's floating pass toward the end zone in the closing seconds, allowing the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) to escape with an upset of the Wildcats (6-4, 3-4).

No. 25 Appalachian St. 56, Georgia State 27

ATLANTA -- Zac Thomas passed for four touchdowns and ran for another, and Darrynton Evans had 131 yards rushing and a score as Appalachian State beat Georgia State.

How the CFP top 25 fared

RK TEAM (REC.) RESULT GAME STORY ONLINE

(1) LSU (10-0) beat Mississippi 58-37 arkansasonline.com/1117lsu

(2) Ohio State (10-0) beat Rutgers 56-21 arkansasonline.com/1117ohio

(3) Clemson (11-0) beat Wake Forest 52-3 arkansasonline.com/1117clemson

(4) Georgia (9-1) beat (12) Auburn 21-14 arkansasonline.com/1117georgia

(5) Alabama (9-1) beat Mississippi State 38-7 arkansasonline.com/1117bama

(6) Oregon (8-1) vs. Arizona, (n) —

(7) Utah (9-1) beat UCLA 49-3 arkansasonline.com/1117utah

(8) Minnesota (9-1) lost to (20) Iowa 23-19 arkansasonline.com/1117iowa

(9) Penn State (9-1) beat Indiana 34-27 arkansasonline.com/1117penn

(10) Oklahoma (9-1) beat (13) Baylor 34-31 arkansasonline.com/1117okla

(11) Florida (9-2) beat Missouri 23-6 arkansasonline.com/1117fla

(12) Auburn (7-3) lost to (4) Georgia 21-14 arkansasonline.com/1117georgia

(13) Baylor (9-1) lost to (10) Oklahoma 34-31 arkansasonline.com/1117okla

(14) Wisconsin (8-2) beat Nebraska 37-21 arkansasonline.com/1117wisc

(15) Michigan (8-2) beat Michigan State 44-10 arkansasonline.com/1117mich

(16) Notre Dame (8-2) beat (23) Navy 52-20 arkansasonline.com/1117dame

(17) Cincinnati (9-1) beat South Florida 20-17 arkansasonline.com/1117cincy

(18) Memphis (9-1) beat Houston 45-27 arkansasonline.com/1117memphis

(19) Texas (6-4) lost to Iowa State 23-21 arkansasonline.com/1117texas

(20) Iowa (7-3) beat (8) Minnesota 23-19 arkansasonline.com/1117iowa

(21) Boise State (8-1) vs. New Mexico 28-0 —

(22) Oklahoma State (7-3) beat Kansas 31-13 arkansasonline.com/1117oklast

(23) Navy (7-2) lost to (16) Notre Dame 52-20 arkansasonline.com/1117dame

(24) Kansas State (6-4) lost to West Virginia 24-20 arkansasonline.com/1117kstate

(25) Appalachian State (9-1) beat Georgia St. 56-27 arkansasonline.com/1117appstate

Sports on 11/17/2019