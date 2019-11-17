100 years ago

Nov. 17, 1919

CONWAY -- Hendrix College Chapel exercises yesterday morning were devoted to a "cheer up" program to overcome the effects of Friday's heart breaking defeat by Ouachita College. Several short talks were made by members of the faculty, and the student body left the chapel hall revived in spirits and with the words, "Just give us 12 months" as its slogan.

50 years ago

Nov. 17, 1969

• A new student-written and edited newspaper with a conservative viewpoint has been published by the North Little Rock Chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom. A spokesman said the paper will oppose the views of the liberal-leftist Different Drummer, which is published by a group of Little Rock college students and young adults. The YAF-affiliated paper, called the Essence, is to be distributed free to students at North Little Rock and England High Schools and on the campuses of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and Little Rock.

25 years ago

Nov. 17, 1994

• The Jazz Explosion detonated Wednesday night at Little Rock's Robinson Music Hall was ignited by the sounds of Rachelle Ferrell, Jonathon Butler, Will Downing, Gerald Albright and Bobby Lyle. Each combined his or her talents with the others', creating a sensational musical and singing ensemble in which all shone equally. The performance opened with Butler strumming a tribute to his homeland, South Africa, for the renaissance of hope there for all residents. Next Downing, with his mellow multi-octave voice, crooned "No Love Intended" to set the rhythmic pace and tone for Ferrell's solo and piano performance of "Peace". Lyle, pianist and music director for the performers, followed with his keyboard rendition of Anita Baker's hit "Been So Long," as Butler, Downing and Ferrell sang background and Albright rendered the melody on his clarinet. Albright also enchanted the audience with his tenor sax versions of Johnny Gill's "My, My, My" and his original jazz and blues tunes, interspersed with Butler's acoustic guitar and Lyle's keyboard melodies.

10 years ago

Nov. 17, 2009

• A virtually forgotten monument in North Little Rock's Burns Park has caught the interest of the Amboy Neighborhood Association, which wants to maintain it and properly remember those it honors. The marker, located across from Pavilion No. 1 in the city park, lists eight U.S. military personnel who died almost 30 years ago during a rescue attempt of American hostages in Iran. The marker was sponsored by the North Little Rock Jaycettes, a civic organization. The neighborhood association, at its meeting Monday night, discussed adopting the monument for continued care. The idea was tabled until January to allow time for further study of the marker's history and the reasons for it being placed at its location. The monument is about 25 to 30 feet off Military Road, which runs through the park. Until four residents from the adjoining Amboy area cleared away some weeds three months ago, the site was in severe neglect.

Metro on 11/17/2019