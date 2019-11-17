Pet of the Week

Scooby is a cute 2½-year-old German shepherd mix that weighs around 75 pounds. He's a happy-go-lucky gent with a wonderful attitude and ready to explore the world. Scooby is smart, a quick learner and loves a good training session with lots of Scooby snacks. He would be a great agility dog and loves playing with his humans. He needs an experienced owner who can continue teaching him his basic commands and be firm with him when needed. He also requires a home with no cats or small children, and requires frequent walks, belly rubs, and ear rubs. He's good on a leash, goes to his crate on command, knows "sit," "wait," "leave it," "place" and "kennel."

Featured Felines

Cyril and Krieger are 6-month-old male, brown tabby brothers. They get along with other cats but haven't met any dogs yet. As long as the dog likes cats, they should learn to acclimate. They love to wrestle and play, will nibble on toes, and love to be held a lot.

Scooby and friends can be adopted through Rock City Rescue. More information is available at (501) 425-5280, rockcityrescue@gmail.com and rockcityrescue.org.

SundayMonday on 11/17/2019