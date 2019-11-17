Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Some pupils to get free museum entry

by TEXARKANA GAZETTE | Today at 3:46 a.m.

TEXARKANA -- Fourth graders have the chance to visit a Texarkana museum free of charge, thanks to an Arkansas nonprofit.

The Arkansas Community Foundation and the Texarkana Museums System announced they are underwriting a program called Passports for Museums, which will award up to 750 students and chaperones free field trips to any of the system's four properties: the Museum of Regional History, the Ace of Clubs House, the P.J. Ahern Home and Discovery Place Interactive Museum.

Grants are available for teachers at schools with a federal free reduced lunch ratio of at least 65%. Funded field trips can be scheduled for January through May.

Applications for Passports for Museums are open until Dec.15 at https://bit.ly/2XoJjBT. More information is available at (903) 793-4831 or Discovery@TexarkanaMuseums.org.

Metro on 11/17/2019

Print Headline: Some pupils to get free museum entry

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT