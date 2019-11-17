State college basketball composite schedule

COMPOSITE SCHEDULE
TODAY'S GAMES
MEN
Idaho at Arkansas State, 1:30 p.m.
UALR at Central Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Hendrix at Austin, 2 p.m.
WOMEN
Stony Brook at Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Angelo State at Arkansas Tech, 2 p.m.
MONDAY'S GAMES
MEN
Texas College at Henderson State, 7 p.m.
Central Baptist at Jarvis Christian, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN
Williams Baptist at Crowley's Ridge, 6 p.m.
