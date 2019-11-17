Sections
State college basketball composite schedule

Today at 3:14 a.m.

COMPOSITE SCHEDULE

TODAY'S GAMES

MEN

Idaho at Arkansas State, 1:30 p.m.

UALR at Central Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Hendrix at Austin, 2 p.m.

WOMEN

Stony Brook at Arkansas, 1 p.m.

Angelo State at Arkansas Tech, 2 p.m.

MONDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Texas College at Henderson State, 7 p.m.

Central Baptist at Jarvis Christian, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Williams Baptist at Crowley's Ridge, 6 p.m.

Sports on 11/17/2019

Print Headline: State college basketball composite schedule

