COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hendrix blows out Sewanee

Hendrix College (7-3) rushed for 354 yards, had 529 yards in total offense and held the ball for 73 plays in a 47-17 rout of Sewanee (0-10) on Saturday in Conway.

Kip Vanhoose rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Miles Thompson completed 11-of-21 passes for 152 yards and 1 touchdown. R.P. Upshaw caught three passes for 76 yards for the Warriors.

Hendrix led 26-0 after one quarter, scoring on a 3-yard run by Vanhoose, a 7-yard pass from Thompson to Chad McGonigal, a 6-yard run by Zan Thomas and a 1-yard run by Vanhoose.

Sewanee scored 33 seconds into the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Alex Darras.

Warriors' defensive back Ronnie McShan returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown to make it 33-7. After a 34-yard field goal by Brody Palmer cut the Hendrix lead to 33-10, Vanhoose scored from the 2 to make it 40-10 at halftime.

Caleb Williams ran 40 yards for a touchdown with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter to put Hendrix up 47-10 before Micah Maes caught a 5-yard pass from Cooper Hancock with 2:48 left to finish the scoring for Sewanee.

Lyon rallies on the road

Lyon College (7-3, 6-2 Sooner Athletic Conference) overcame a 21-17 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Oklahoma Panhandle State 27-21 on Saturday in Goodwell, Okla.

Isaiah Bradford threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Orreon Finley with 9:16 left in the game to put Lyon up 24-21, capping off a seven-play, 36-yard drive.

After a 31-yard punt and 11-yard return by Finley which gave Lyon possession at the Oklahoma Panhandle 30, Ignacio Gomez kicked a field goal four plays later to finish the scoring with 5:11 left in the game.

Bradford completed 25 of 42 passes for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns. Randy Satterfield caught 8 passes for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns while Finley caught 6 for 49 yards and 1 touchdown.

Lyon finished with 329 yards in total offense.

Tony Brown rushed for 150 yards on 12 carries and 1 touchdown for Oklahoma Panhandle State (3-7, 3-5).

VOLLEYBALL

UCA wins regular-season finale

The University of Central Arkansas defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 25-22, 22-25, 28-26, 25-23 on Saturday in Conway.

Abbie Harry led Central Arkansas (16-13, 10-6 Southland Conference) with 21 kills. Elizabeth Armstrong had 30 assists and Emily Doss had 23 digs. Chloe Simon led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (18-10, 11-5) with 13 kills.

CROSS COUNTRY

Hendrix runs in NCAA regional

Hendrix College men finished in 36th place with 1,129 points and the women finished 33rd with 977 points in the NCAA Division III South/Southeastern Regional Championships in Memphis.

Hendrix top male runner was Michael Miller, who finished in 227th place with a time of 32 minutes, 13.8 seconds on the 8,000-meter course. Tali Ramirez was the women's top runner in 172nd place with a time of 26:40.4 on the 6,000-meter course.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Lyon wins on last-second shot

Ray Price sank a free throw with less than one second left to give Lyon College a 64-63 over Rust College (Miss.) in the Talladega Classic in Talladega, Ala., on Saturday.

After Terrell Jennings tied the game at 63-63 with nine seconds left, Lyon raced down the floor and Price drew the foul. After missing the first free throw, Price made the second.

Grant Patterson led Lyon (4-1) with 15 points and six rebounds. Faris Verlasevic added 14 points and eight rebounds. Price and Hunter Daley scored 12 each.

Rust (0-7) was led by Jordan Jackson, who finished with 22 points.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Lyon loses in Missouri

Katie Turner finished with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds in Lyon College's 74-62 loss to the College of the Ozarks (Mo.) in Point Lookout, Mo., on Saturday.

Jade Giron had 15 points and three rebounds and Madison Riley had 15 points and three assists for Lyon (2-1), which shot 41.0% (25-of-61) from the floor.

Abby Oliver led College of the Ozarks (6-1) with 21 points and four rebounds.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/17/2019