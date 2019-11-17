Injury to Tagovailoa sullies Bama’s convincing victory

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is carted off the field after injuring his hip in the first half Saturday against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- What was planned to be the last series of the day for Tua Tagovailoa ended in the final play of his season -- and maybe his Alabama career.

The Crimson Tide's star quarterback will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his right hip in the first half of No. 5 Alabama's 38-7 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

Tagovailoa, the potential top pick in April's NFL draft, was injured while being dragged down by two Bulldogs late in the first half, with the Tide up four touchdowns. He was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent's Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala. Hours later the school announced he has suffered a dislocated right hip.

"He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment," Alabama team orthopedic surgeon Lyle Cain said in a statement. "He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season."

Tagovailoa had been nursing an ankle injury and Alabama was considering holding him out of this game. The junior needed surgery four weeks ago for a high ankle sprain on his right leg that caused him to miss a game and a half.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban said the plan was to remove Tagovailoa from the game before the series when the quarterback was injury. Alabama was leading 35-7, but it was decided to let Tagovailoa play one more possession to get some work in the two-minute drill.

"We can second-guess ourselves all we want," Saban said. "We told Mac (Jones) to warm up and we were going to go two-minute before the half. Tua wanted to play in the game and so I don't really make a lot of decisions worrying if a guy is going to get hurt."

Tagovailoa was 14 of 18 for 256 yards and 2 touchdown passes against Mississippi State, giving him 31 TD passes on the season. He was replaced by Jones, who went 7 for 11 for 94 yards.

Jones led the Crimson Tide to an easy victory when he started against Arkansas last month. Alabama faces Western Carolina next week before finishing the season at Auburn.

Tailback Najee Harris warned reporters that he wasn't in the mood to answer questions, saying: "I'm just hurt about our quarterback, what happened to our quarterback."

"He means a lot to our team," Harris said. "It's our guy. I came here at the same time he did. Been friends with him since my freshman season. For him to go down like that really hurts."

The Crimson Tide (9-1, 6-1) were coming off a 46-41 loss to LSU that nudged it out of College Football Playoff position to fifth in the latest selection committee rankings. Now Alabama is facing the possibility of trying to impress the committee without Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up from last season.

NO. 1 LSU 58, MISSISSIPPI 37

OXFORD, Miss. -- Joe Burrow threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 LSU built a big lead and held off Mississippi.

Coming off an emotional 46-41 home win at Alabama last week, the Tigers (10-0, 6-0) scored on four of their first five possessions to jump out to a 28-0 lead over the Rebels (4-7, 2-5).

The teams combined for 1,328 yards of total offense, including 714 by the Tigers. Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes, including touchdown passes of 34, 51 and 61 yards to Ja'Marr Chase (227 yards).

Burrow completed 17 consecutive passes at one point to set a school record. He threw two interceptions in the second half as Ole Miss climbed closer, but put the game away with a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chase with 5:11 remaining.

NO. 11 FLORIDA 23, MISSOURI 6

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Kyle Trask threw two touchdown passes after a sluggish first half by No. 11 Florida.

Trask completed 23 of 35 passes for 282 yards. That was plenty of offense for Florida (9-2, 6-2), which held Missouri to 204 total yards.

Linebacker Jon Greenard spent most of the day in the Tigers' backfield, finishing with two sacks and five tackles for loss. The Tigers (5-5, 2-4) have lost four consecutive games and haven't scored a touchdown in the last two.

TEXAS A&M 30,

SOUTH CAROLINA 6

HOUSTON -- Kellen Mond threw for 221 yards and a touchdown and ran for a second score as Texas A&M extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over South Carolina.

Cordarrian Richardson ran for 130 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and added a TD reception to help the Aggies to the victory on a night they piled up 319 yards rushing.

With just four wins and one game left the loss guarantees that the Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5) won't make a bowl game for the first time in four seasons.

KENTUCKY 38,

VANDERBILT 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kentucky rushed for a season-high 398 yards and kept its bowl hopes alive with a victory over Vanderbilt.

Lynn Bowden and Chris Rodriguez both rushed for over 100 yards for the Wildcats (5-5, 3-5).

Rodriguez led the way, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Commodores (2-8, 1-6).

