Traditional turkey will be on my table

I usually don’t pay much attention to polls posted to Facebook, but this one got my attention because it was about Thanksgiving food.

An article, and I don’t remember the source, contended that “most” people admit they really don’t like the traditional Thanksgiving meal. It listed the disliked items in order, and although I did not save the post, I recall that No. 1 was the canned cranberry sauce.

Well, duh. I will agree with that. The big blob with ridges from the can plopped on a plate is something that’s never crossed my lips, actually. It’s only good to add color to the table, if you ask me. I have had fresh cranberry sauce, which is pretty good. And my husband got a fresh-cranberry pie recipe from his niece a few years ago that is actually addictive.

Also on the list of not-so-craved foods was dressing. Seriously? My late mother-in-law made the best dressing I’ve ever had, and my dad’s is always perfect. OK, then we can argue if it’s dressing or stuffing, but these are not stuffed up any bird; they are in casserole dishes. Something about the spices my mother-in-law used made hers divine. I probably should have been embarrassed by how many helpings I had, but I wasn’t. The point of Thanksgiving is to get stuffed, right?

The poll mentioned pecan pie and pumpkin pie on the list of not-so-favorites. This is where I got a little upset.

It is widely known that I have an obsession for all things pumpkin, and pie is no exception. I am pro team pumpkin.

This is the ONLY time all year that I “cook,” although it’s baking. I used to make eight or 10 pumpkin pies during the holiday — not all at the same time. And although I use the canned pumpkin and store-bought pie crust, I do tweak the recipe on the back of the can to make it “mine.”

My boys both liked pumpkin pie when they were growing up, and it is understood that I will bring my pumpkin pie to any Thanksgiving gathering we attend.

Once I went rogue and made a no-bake pumpkin pie, which I recall one of my sisters-in-law raved about. I never made it again because it just seemed wrong.

Another item on this poll of feigned-favorite foods was green-bean casserole. I will eat fresh green beans, but I could live the rest of my life without green-bean casserole. However, I know people who will take their green-bean casserole recipe to the grave.

My husband wants to have Thanksgiving at our house this year, and since he does most of the cooking, everyone has agreed. And by cooking, I mean the turkey, the mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, fruit salad, rolls and something green (asparagus, broccoli, etc.) Others are welcome to bring a side or beverage of their choosing.

You can have pizza or Peking duck at your Thanksgiving dinner, but we’ll stick with tradition. The only question will be whether our guests want their pumpkin pie with or without Cool Whip.

