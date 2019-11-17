Sean Riggin, the police chief of Pleasantville, N.J., speaks Saturday at Pleasantville High School after the shooting at a football game Friday night.

Child critically shot at game; 6 charged

Six men have been charged after a shooting at a New Jersey high school football game that critically wounded a 10-year-old boy and sent players and the packed crowd fleeing in panic.

Ibn Abdullah, 27, was the target of the Friday night shooting and was charged because a gun was found on him when emergency responders went to his aid, authorities said. He is in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery.

The 10-year-old remained in critical condition Saturday. A 15-year-old boy was treated for a graze wound.

The shooting happened in the stands of a Friday night playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds. Authorities said it did not appear that any of the men charged had any connection to the game.

"Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing our safety and the safety of our children," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said Saturday in a news release.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two weapons counts. He was captured on the football field moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer who was part of the game's security detail.

Three other men face weapons charges, and a fourth faces weapons and eluding charges.

UAW votes to seal 4-year deal with Ford

DETROIT -- Members of the United Auto Workers union at Ford Motor Co. voted Friday to approve a new contract with the company.

The union said in a statement that 56.3% of workers who voted were in favor of the deal.

The four-year agreement reached Oct. 31 gives workers a mix of pay raises and lump-sum payments as well as a $9,000 ratification bonus. The company also promises $6 billion in U.S. factory investments. Ford gets to close an engine factory near Detroit, but its 600 workers there will get jobs at a nearby plant.

Acting Union President Rory Gamble called the agreement "life changing" for workers and said it eliminates perpetual temporary employees and different wage tiers for workers doing the same jobs. Ford said the deal increases its competitiveness, keeping its cost structure similar to its U.S.-based competitors. It also secures 8,500 U.S. hourly jobs.

The contract will cost Ford $700 million in the fourth quarter, mainly to pay ratification bonuses to its 55,000 hourly workers.

Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said Friday night that he did not have vote totals.

