1 airlifted, others hurt in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Arkansas, authorities say

FILE - A Jonesboro Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in northeast Arkansas late Monday morning left several injured, officials said.
The two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Clinton School Road in Jonesboro at about 11:30 a.m., according to Assistant Fire Chief Alan Dunn.
A Jonesboro Police Department spokeswoman said one person was airlifted to a Memphis hospital, while several others were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The spokeswoman had no information about their conditions Monday afternoon.
The site of the crash has since been cleared, according to Dunn.
