Arkansas man arrested on animal cruelty charge after dog's death

A Bella Vista man was arrested Friday in connection with animal cruelty.
Mark Mittermeier, 64, was charged with two felonies, aggravated animal cruelty and criminal mischief.
Mittermeier was charged after Bella Vista officers and Bella Vista Animal Control filed a report on August 29 of a dog who had been shot in the groin. Later, the wound became septic and the dog died.
Officers searched Mittermeier's house and found pellet guns and pellets that, after forensic analysis, matched the pellet removed from the dog.
Mittermeier was arrested Friday and taken to the Benton County jail. He was released on bond the next day. His trial is set for Jan. 6, 2020.
