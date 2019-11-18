Arkansas man receives 18-year sentence for death of 4-month-old son

A Bono man who caused the death of his 4-month-old son will serve 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, a Monday evening news release states.

Seth Bradley Smith, 27, was convicted of second-degree murder Monday evening in the death of Anderson Smith. A jury took about six hours to reach the verdict, according to Scott Ellington, prosecuting attorney.

The infant was taken to a hospital in October 2017 after first responders were called to the home in reference to a baby with difficulty breathing. Resuscitation efforts failed, and the infant was pronounced dead.

An autopsy by the Arkansas State Crime Lab showed traumatic brain injuries, contusions, and intramuscular hemorrhage, the release states.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Smith to 18 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

“I am pleased that we were able to give a voice to the voiceless and provide justice to an innocent child,” Ellington states in the release.