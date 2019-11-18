Arkansas woman dies after vehicle flips, lands upside down, state police say

Fatal wrecks in Arkansas
A one-car wreck left an Arkansas woman dead early Sunday, state police said.
A 2012 Nissan Altima was driving east on the U.S. 412 spur around 3:50 a.m. in Paragould when it ran off the road and hit an embankment, according to a preliminary crash summary.
The car then flipped and landed upside down, the report states. Troopers said a passenger, 28-year-old Deanna Guthrie, of Paragould, died. The 24-year-old driver, also of Paragould, was injured.
Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, the summary states. At least 430 people have died so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.
