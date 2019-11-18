EDITORIAL: Young adult section

“No book is really worth reading at the age of 10 which is not equally—and often far more—worth reading at the age of 50 and beyond.” —C.S. Lewis

“I haven’t any right to criticise books, and I don’t do it except when I hate them. I often want to criticise Jane Austen, but her books madden me so that I can’t conceal my frenzy from the reader; and therefore I have to stop every time I begin. Every time I read Pride and Prejudice I want to dig her up and beat her over the skull with her own shin-bone.” —Mark Twain

It’s all the rage with young readers these days, or at least those who write for them: generation ships. The point is to flee Earth for a better spot elsewhere in the universe. Maybe while secretly having a crush on the guy in the next escape pod.

One writer takes up the scenario and invents “medusa units” that are sorta like spacesuits with brains. They wrap themselves around a person who’s in trouble on one of these spaceships, and the human being is saved from the ravages of space. It’s a neat thought. And one put together in Medusa Uploaded by Emily Davenport.

The Maze Runner by James Dashner has already been turned into a movie.

We know one young man who was brought out of the video game world and into the reading one with two books titled The Living and The Hunted by Matt de la Pena.

You also have anything by Margaret Atwood.

We started thinking of all the Young Adult novels we’ve read in the last few years after a column appeared on slate.com recently, telling us why we should be ashamed of ourselves. The column, by Ruth Graham, submitted that those of a certain age should be conscience-stricken for picking up YA books. Her point seemed to be … .

What was her point? That to read YA novels is a waste of time? That there are better reads out there? That we shouldn’t occupy our thoughts with Harry Potter when there is Proust?

This might be the kicker of the piece, if there’s a kicker at all: “I do not begrudge young adults themselves their renaissance of fiction. I want teenagers and ambitious preteens to have as many wonderful books to read as possible, including books about their own lives. But I remember, when I was a young adult, being desperate to earn my way into the adult stacks; I wouldn’t have wanted to live in a world where all the adults were camped out in mine. There’s a special reward in that feeling of stretching yourself beyond the YA mark, akin to the excitement of graduating out of the kiddie pool and the rest of the padded trappings of childhood: It’s the thrill of growing up. But the YA and ‘new adult’ boom may mean fewer teens aspire to grown-up reading, because the grown-ups they know are reading their books.”

Oh, balder and dash.

We remember when the Harry Potter novels first came out, and the first few books were dismissed as brain candy. Why, sure they were. But why be so self-important as to dismiss something as “only” brain candy in the first place? What’s wrong with candy, for gosh-sakes? Some of us still get warm-fuzzies when we see chocolate bunnies at Easter, or Reese’s trees at Christmas. A lot of good, hard-working folks make their living making candy, and nothing’s wrong with any of it, at least nothing that a good toothbrush can’t handle. Some ladies we know love their Valentine’s gifts. And some men we know impose Dad Taxes at Halloween—if they have to follow the preteens around the neighborhood after dark. (Five percent of the chocolate sound good, kid?)

Some of our most fond memories as teens were made reading S.E. Hinton and William Golding. But even better than that, some of our most fond memories as adults were made reading Suzanne Collins. Because we were reading those Hunger Games books with the young teens of the house. And finally had something in common with them.

What do those well into adulthood (and closer to the end than the beginning) have in common with teens? Answer: Not much. We watched The Shining with a group of them the other night and we’ve never seen a crowd so bored. (Bored! With a Top 5 horror movie of all time!)

It’s hard to understand their music. The only time they listen to ours is during a Guardians of the Galaxy film.

These people own selfie sticks. They don’t own bank accounts. They go for the “nerd look” on purpose. They refuse red meat. They eat Tide pods.

How’s a regular person supposed to communicate with them?

The Living and The Hunted helped. Granted, these aren’t two of the best written books, especially if you’ve read a lot of well-written books. Neither book could be considered a modern Lord of the Flies—another YA book of some note.

But one young man in the house talked about both recent novels, which he found at the school library. And get this: He even asked for one of them for his birthday. It was the first and only time he’d ever put a book on a wish list.

On the way to school, he talked about the characters. At the supper table, he talked about the plots. He even repeated a phrase from one scene, “old man strength,” as the situation warranted. (Long story.)

We had to read the books. And did. And for days, found common ground with a 16-year-old boy.

We wonder: How many adults, 40 years ago, read The Outsiders to find common ground with us?

Oh, young adult novels could indeed change the world. Or at least our world. How else are some of us going to talk for a whole half-hour with a teenager? Give us more where that came from. Please.

As for Jane Austen, there’ll be time for all that later, when we have more time. Like, after we’re dead.