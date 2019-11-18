What Barry Lunney Jr. said previewing No. 1 LSU

Note: Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and defensive coordinator John Chavis did not speak with reporters.

Depth chart notes

• Quarterback depth chart: KJ Jefferson OR John Stephen Jones OR Nick Starkel. Grad transfer Ben Hicks is not listed.

• There is also an OR listed at cornerback between LaDarrius Bishop and Jarques McClellion.

• Austin Capps is down as the starter at left guard and Shane Clenin is listed as his backup. Kirby Adcock (concussion) is not on this week's depth chart.

• There is also an OR between punters Reid Bauer and Sam Loy.

Barry Lunney Jr.

• Our goal going into last week was to get re-charged. We talked about being fresh physically, emotionally and psychologically and I feel we accomplished that. I think it was clear that happened last night when we got back together.

• Not many deficiencies with this LSU team. In all three phases they are sound. They're playing very confidently, and anyone who watches football knows that.

• You go all in playing on the road at the No. 1 team. Our approach would be the same if we had a rematch with Portland State this weekend. We want to play our best game of the season on Saturday. They clearly are the best team in college football and they have one of the best environments in football. It's all about us, though.

• I watched LSU's entire game vs. Ole Miss. I don't watch many games on TV. I wasn't sure if was supposed to be writing down notes, but I was taking mental notes. There are some things you can get a feel for watching on TV. I was very impressed with them. I took some things to heart with them.

• Ole Miss had a really good gameplan. Their QB was dynamic, but LSU was in control of that game from start to finish. Ole Miss surged a bit, but LSU was in control.

• I'm just going to be me on Saturday. I'm going to see the game through a difference lens. I have to be a communicator on offense, defense and special teams. I'm going to be making some decisions I've never made before, but I'm going to trust my gut. I'm going to draw on some experience and lean on Ron Cooper and Jeff Traylor for their input, too. I feel like it's going to go well, but I don't know what that looks like. I'm not practicing in a mirror. Joe Craddock and John Chavis have been working relentlessly on the gameplan. You should use the open date to get a headstart on the next opponent. It's not a one-man show.

• We would be foolish to announce a quarterback so LSU can prepare for that. We know the direction we're going there.

• On the point spread: I'm sure players have heard it, but as a football coach if you let outside noise impact the way you prepare, you're in the wrong business. It is what it is. Our focus is to play the best game we've played all season and block out the outside noise. When you're an underdog, and we are, people say you don't have much to lose. My thinking is we have a lot to gain this week as far as reestablishing our identity. We do have a lot to gain, so that is the approach we're taking.

• Ed Orgeron: I've watched him from afar. I interacted with him once when Bret Bielema had him come in. I know he was on campus a few days. I think it was fresh off his time at Ole Miss. He was here for a few days and he wanted to watch practice and I had brief conversations with him. He's been a polarizing figure in college football over the last couple of years. One of the things I've seen was that when he took over that team at LSU, it didn't take long for him to put his fingerprint on those players and that program.

• I think we're trending in the right direction in terms of injuries. He did not say whether or not Bumper Pool and Kirby Adcock would be ready to go for LSU.

• I haven't talked much about the upset I led at Tennessee as a freshman. I did my part as a true freshman, but it was a team effort. We ran a punt return back for a touchdown and the defense was great. It's going to take a team effort to go play our best game at LSU. In 1992 in Tennessee, we played our best game that day. I'm not going to show highlights of that game to the team.

• I haven't spent a ton of time trying to figure out what the issues are defensively. I'm an offensive coach and work with tight ends a lot. My plate has been full, but at times we've played really good defense and we've had some breakdowns. It's kind of been a perfect storm. When we've made some mistakes they have been glaring because teams have hit the right gaps and led to explosive plays. Our focus is to play our best game. You have to play with great effort, grit and toughness.

• On Joe Burrow: He reeks of poise if you watch him. Watching the game on TV, you can see poise, confidence. He's in control. You see a guy with a great supporting cast and coaches are putting him in a great position to succeed. He has all the traits of a great quarterback on top of being tall and strong.

• I told our guys last night that the first week was about recharging. They laughed for the first time in a long time. We know we have a large challenge ahead of us, but feeling good and having some fun and changing up the schedule, that's going to have no bearing on the game. Our attention has to turn to the grind that is required in preparation and the way we practice. Then what happens when you get hit with adversity. We're refreshed and recharged, but it's important they understand how we practice matters, and their attitude. You have to have a grown-man mentality. It's a man's game. You have to be tough, physical and mentally tough to survive. We can't just wish that to happen.

• Punter: Sam Loy has had a good fall and a good season, but the other day he was off. Reid Bauer has just brought his lunch pail. He's very talented, too. I'm confident in both of them. We're going to continue to compete there.

• Connor Limpert: He's steady. He's a grinder, and he has a grinder mentality, which is unique in a way for a specialist. He's really been Steady Eddie and Mr. Consistent. He's been reliable and keeps a low profile. Need more guys like him.

• There have been several guys who have stepped up in this time, and there are guys who haven't played a lot who are garnering respect from teammates. Grant Morgan is stepping up as a leader, and Bumper Pool, too. We've got some guys that stand for everything good, are team guys and Arkansas means a lot to them. I guarantee you there are other guys who have stepped up in the shadows and our coaches don't know it. I've been really pleased and impressed with our team during this time, during the last eight days, with how they've handled themselves.

• Players will not be made available over the next couple of days. I'm the voice right now, and that's what we're going to do. I hope you guys can respect that.

• LSU's running back: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is strong as an ox. I don't think he's overlooked. He's a great talent. LSU is balanced. They can throw it around then turn around and hand him the ball.

• LSU's defense: They're extremely well coached. Dave Arranda has a great rep nationally. He puts his guys in a great position to succeed. This is a complete team on offense, defense and special teams. They play complimentary football.