HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

Let’s be honest about the first week of the high school playoffs: There aren’t many good games.
Too many top teams have byes, and too many high-seeded teams blow out lower seeds.
There were a couple of high-scoring games decided by one point last Friday night, but for the most part blowouts were the order of the day.
It gets a lot more interesting this week.
In Class 7A, I still think we’ll see a Bryant-Bentonville game decide the state championship. But upsets happen.
In Class 6A, I would love to see Benton and Greenwood play each other again.
By the same token, I would like to see a Little Rock Christian-Pulaski Academy rematch in Class 5A.
I don’t know if we’ll get those rematches or not. I do know that the game of the week is Pulaski Academy at Harrison and that Harrison has the talent to win the game.
Here are the rankings after one week of the playoffs:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Benton
- Greenwood
- Searcy
- North Little Rock
- Shiloh Christian
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- North Little Rock
- Springdale Har-Ber
- Conway
CLASS 6A
- Benton
- Greenwood
- Searcy
- Lake Hamilton
- West Memphis
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Morrilton
- Wynne
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
- Joe T. Robinson
- Nashville
- Warren
CLASS 3A
- Rison
- Prescott
- Osceola
- Harding Academy
- McGehee
CLASS 2A
- Junction City
- Foreman
- Des Arc
- Hazen
- Fordyce