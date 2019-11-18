HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Har-Ber tailback Torrance Farmer (9) carries the ball, Friday, November 15, 2019 during a Class 7A playoff football game at Springdale Har-Ber High School in Springdale.

Let’s be honest about the first week of the high school playoffs: There aren’t many good games.

Too many top teams have byes, and too many high-seeded teams blow out lower seeds.

There were a couple of high-scoring games decided by one point last Friday night, but for the most part blowouts were the order of the day.

It gets a lot more interesting this week.

In Class 7A, I still think we’ll see a Bryant-Bentonville game decide the state championship. But upsets happen.

In Class 6A, I would love to see Benton and Greenwood play each other again.

By the same token, I would like to see a Little Rock Christian-Pulaski Academy rematch in Class 5A.

I don’t know if we’ll get those rematches or not. I do know that the game of the week is Pulaski Academy at Harrison and that Harrison has the talent to win the game.

Here are the rankings after one week of the playoffs:

OVERALL

Bryant Bentonville Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Benton Greenwood Searcy North Little Rock Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville North Little Rock Springdale Har-Ber Conway

CLASS 6A

Benton Greenwood Searcy Lake Hamilton West Memphis

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Morrilton Wynne

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia Joe T. Robinson Nashville Warren

CLASS 3A

Rison Prescott Osceola Harding Academy McGehee

CLASS 2A