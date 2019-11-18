Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news Listen #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings as playoffs continue

by Rex Nelson | Today at 7:21 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/CHARLIE KAIJO Har-Ber tailback Torrance Farmer (9) carries the ball, Friday, November 15, 2019 during a Class 7A playoff football game at Springdale Har-Ber High School in Springdale.

Let’s be honest about the first week of the high school playoffs: There aren’t many good games.

Too many top teams have byes, and too many high-seeded teams blow out lower seeds.

There were a couple of high-scoring games decided by one point last Friday night, but for the most part blowouts were the order of the day.

It gets a lot more interesting this week.

In Class 7A, I still think we’ll see a Bryant-Bentonville game decide the state championship. But upsets happen.

In Class 6A, I would love to see Benton and Greenwood play each other again.

By the same token, I would like to see a Little Rock Christian-Pulaski Academy rematch in Class 5A.

I don’t know if we’ll get those rematches or not. I do know that the game of the week is Pulaski Academy at Harrison and that Harrison has the talent to win the game.

Here are the rankings after one week of the playoffs:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Bentonville
  3. Little Rock Christian
  4. Pulaski Academy
  5. Harrison
  6. Benton
  7. Greenwood
  8. Searcy
  9. North Little Rock
  10. Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Bentonville
  3. North Little Rock
  4. Springdale Har-Ber
  5. Conway

CLASS 6A

  1. Benton
  2. Greenwood
  3. Searcy
  4. Lake Hamilton
  5. West Memphis

CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Christian
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. Harrison
  4. Morrilton
  5. Wynne

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Arkadelphia
  3. Joe T. Robinson
  4. Nashville
  5. Warren

CLASS 3A

  1. Rison
  2. Prescott
  3. Osceola
  4. Harding Academy
  5. McGehee

CLASS 2A

  1. Junction City
  2. Foreman
  3. Des Arc
  4. Hazen
  5. Fordyce
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT