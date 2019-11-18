• Margret Casal, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, said the likeliest explanation for the unique feature of Narwhal, a puppy that gained viral fame for a tail-like appendage on its forehead, is that it is a vestige of Narwhal's parasitic twin.

• Clifton Blackwell, 61, of Milwaukee, who authorities said threw acid on a Hispanic man's face after accusing him of being in the country illegally and invading the U.S., will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he can assist in his criminal defense in a case that's being prosecuted as a hate crime.

• Brittany Breeding, a television reporter, said she was covering a University of South Carolina fraternity's four-year suspension, stemming from hazing allegations involving violence and alcohol, when fraternity members yelled sexist and otherwise offensive remarks at her.

• John Robertson, 66, a driver for a ride-sharing service in Gulf Shores, Ala., was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after a woman told police that he had inappropriately touched himself in front of her and her infant son while they were passengers in his vehicle.

• Venita Sedodo, 32, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested and accused by authorities of stealing $400,000 from the small town where she formerly worked as treasurer and $156,000 from a charity that provides financial aid to deaf or hearing-impaired people.

• Edward Daniels, 39, of Oxford, Miss., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after police last year arrested Daniels for a traffic violation and then found drugs and a runaway youth who was being trafficked for commercial sexual acts.

• Richard Hagerty of Independence, Mo., a former police officer, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for armed bank robbery after pointing a gun at two tellers and stealing about $7,000 before leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph, authorities said.

• David C. Williams, 41, of Pensacola, Fla., pleaded guilty to operating massage parlors in three states where women were offering sex for money, and he forfeited $125,000 seized from his bank accounts and businesses, authorities said.

• Kennedy Hall, a high school student in Eagle Mountain, Utah, whose parents both died of heart attacks after a lack of oxygen caused brain damage, was nominated for a scholarship for her idea of a CPR-assistance device that she says might have helped her parents.

